GMSV shows off Corvette Z06 in Australia

The mighty Z06 is here, Check out that flat-plank crank howl!

General Motors Specialty Vehicles (GMSV) has shown off the Corvette Z06 over in Australia ahead of a local debut sometime around 2024.

GMSV staff in Port Melbourne were the first in our corner of the world to see the Z06, which gets a brand-new engine along with serious track credentials.

That new donk is a 5.5-litre double overhead cam V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft allowing a redline of 8600rpm and power figures of 500kW/624Nm. For reference, the Corvette Stingray currently on sale uses a 6.2-litre overhead valve V8 with a crossplane crankshaft, producing 369kW/637Nm.

Supplied The menacing Corvette Z06 is expected to land here sometime around next year.

“This new Z06 is indicative of what customers in Australia and New Zealand can expect from a MY24 Z06, as we will be offering 3LZ trim as standard,” said Greg Rowe, Director, GM Specialty Vehicles.

“This includes a steering wheel beautified with carbon fibre, shift paddles made from carbon fibre, sueded microfibre on the upper interior trim, leather-wrapped interior door panels and instrument panel, as well as GT2 bucket seats with Napa leather upholstery and carbon fibre garnish.”

To help rein in that speed are 370mm front brakes with 380mm rears clamped by Brembo calipers, six-pistons on the front compared to the Stingray’s four-piston units.

Supplied The US version gets four centre exhausts while it looks like we get the slightly more emissions friendly corner exit version.

The Z06 also gets 20-inch forged aluminium wheels at the front and 21-inch wheels at the rear, the largest ever fitted to a production Corvette.

The Australian show car also features the Z07 Performance Package, which makes it even more eye-catching with the addition of larger brakes with carbon ceramic rotors, carbon fibre aerodynamic elements, unique suspension tuning, high performance tyres as well as optional carbon fibre wheels.

Price is still an unknown, but US pricing puts the Z06 about 50% more than the next most expensive Corvette. Other fast ‘Vettes to look forward to include the epic E-Ray hybrid – which might launch here too, watch this space) and an even more brutal turbocharged variant.