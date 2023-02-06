Dutch teenager steals New Zealand Grand Prix victory

Laurens van Hoepen, a late arrival to the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship, made an explosive debut; winning the 67th running of the New Zealand Grand Prix at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park.

The 17-year-old Dutchman dominated the 28-lap showdown, leading from lights to flag, trailed by Brit Louis Foster and Auckland-based youngster Callum Hedge. He becomes the first Austrian to win the New Zealand Grand Prix.

“I am really, really happy and it was such a tough race, especially the last five laps or so,” said van Hoepen.

“I was struggling to hold the steering wheel towards the end but I think we’ve done a really good job over the weekend. I didn’t slide around too much, I had a bit of wheel spin but we managed to stay more or less in the traction zones and were able to manage the tyres pretty well.”

Bruce Jenkins Van Hoepen spent the whole Grand Prix fending off Brit Louis Foster.

Foster was the only driver who could hold a candle to van Hoepen during the Grand Prix; the Manfeild race winner sticking within a second of the M2 Competition ace, without quite getting close enough to mount a serious challenge.

Hedge’s third-place finish was a gritty one; the Porsche Carrera Cup Australia ace fending off a physical Kaleb Ngatoa of Marton, and the later on the advances of Chris van der Drift of Hamilton.

By the end, the Grand Prix top 10 off the podium was van der Drift, Ngatoa, Liam Sceats (Auckland), Wurz (Austria), Jacob Abel (US), and Ryder Quinn (Australia).

Van Hoepen was a revelation all weekend long, having claimed pole for the Grand Prix on Saturday before opening his account in the series with a pair of podiums (second and third) in the first two races of the weekend prior to the Grand Prix feature on Sunday afternoon.

The other two victories went to the returning Ngatoa and Wurz. Ngatoa’s Saturday win was especially significant, representing his first in the series.

Bruce Jenkins Ngatoa won the start to the weekend opener, and didn’t look back.

Wurz’s race two win, meanwhile, was the solitary highlight from an otherwise disappointing weekend. He still leads the championship heading into the final round of the season, with just 10 points separating him from Hedge.

For Hedge, third place in the Grand Prix was a relief after lacking the pace to go toe-to-toe with van Hoepen for most of the weekend, and after a mechanical issue in the second race while positioned on the grid eliminated him from the top spots.

“The goal with the race was just to survive and make it to the end. Third place wasn’t the win in the Grand Prix that I wanted but to be the top Kiwi was really cool,” said Hedge.

Bruce Jenkins Auckland’s Callum Hedge is New Zealand’s leading hope for title victory next weekend.

“I felt the frustrations of the morning crept into my driving a little and I made a few mistakes, but I’m just going to focus now on looking forward to next weekend at Taupō.”

If he can hold on to win the title at next weekend’s series finale at Taupō Motorsport Park, Wurz will become the first driver of Austrian descent to claim the New Zealand Toyota Formula Regional title.

If Hedge can steal the championship, meanwhile, he would become the first Kiwi to win the prize since Liam Lawson, simultaneously following in the footsteps of the likes of Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy.