Road test: Land Rover Defender 130 D300 HSE

The 130 is the largest of the three Land Rover Defender variants.

LAND ROVER DEFENDER 130 D300 HSE

Base price: $163,300 (Clean Car Programme fee: $3,565)

$163,300 (Clean Car Programme fee: $3,565) Powertrain and economy: 3.0-litre twin-turbo diesel four cylinder, 221kW/650Nm, 8-speed automatic, AWD, combined economy 8.8L/100km, CO2 235g/km (claimed)

3.0-litre twin-turbo diesel four cylinder, 221kW/650Nm, 8-speed automatic, AWD, combined economy 8.8L/100km, CO2 235g/km (claimed) Vital statistics: 5357mm long, 2009mm wide, 1971mm high, 3023mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 389 litres (with the third row in place) or 1,232 litres (with third row folded flat)

5357mm long, 2009mm wide, 1971mm high, 3023mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 389 litres (with the third row in place) or 1,232 litres (with third row folded flat) Safety: 5 Stars

5 Stars We like: Extension looks surprisingly good in the metal, fabulous cabin, enormous boot

Extension looks surprisingly good in the metal, fabulous cabin, enormous boot We don't like: Fiddly seat adjustment, gets expensive quick

It’s never fun to be late to the party, although in the case of the car world it can at least be intriguing. The arrival of the new supersized Land Rover Defender 130 represented not only my first time experiencing the most elongated and practical Defender in the line-up, but also my first time driving the all-new Defender, period.

Few cars have scored such unanimous praise from the world’s motoring scribblers over the last few years as the Defender has. And, yes, I’m pleased to report that much of the euphoria is warranted.

OUTSIDE

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Defender 130’s elongated booty can be spotted from miles away, and looks more ‘proportional’ in the metal.

Cynicism around whether the new Defender is a credible follow up to the agricultural and simplistic Defender of old seems to have subsided – or perhaps my social circle doesn’t have enough tweed jacketed, cheese-cutter-wearing Landie anoraks in its ranks.

The Defender is available in three body formats; the 90, 110, and this new 130. Once a direct reference to the amount of inches between each pair of wheels, the numbers now act as a basic size guide.

While the three-door 90 is 435mm shorter in its wheelbase, the 110 and 130 are identical. This means that all of the 130’s added 340mm occurs behind its rear wheels; manifesting in a huge rear overhang that, initially, looked quite bizarre and bulbous to my eye.

In person though, I’m less sure. Having seen plenty of 110s on the road in recent times, the 130 now almost looks like the more ‘normal’ of the two.

Beyond its back end, the 130’s exterior is a perfect balance of modern day minimalism and countless call-backs to its Land Rover lineage. Instantly recognisable, and a shining example of retro done right.

INSIDE

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The sixth and seventh seats in the 130 are excellent for adults. The eighth, not so much.

It’s worth remembering that the 130 isn’t the only way to get a Defender with three rows of seats. You can get the mid-size 110 with an extra row if you so please. Just don’t expect to cram adults into the back row without violating the Geneva Convention in some way shape or form.

With the eight-seater 130, it’s a different story entirely. The added length makes for one of the most capable third rows on the market in terms of legroom and headroom, although sliding the second row forwards a tad is a necessity.

It’s quite airy in the back, too, thanks to the Defender’s squared off tail, a dedicated secondary sunroof, and larger side windows. The boot is also incredibly cavernous, offering a commendable 389L of volume with all the seats up, and an outrageous 1,232L with five seats up.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Buckets of room in the back, although adjusting the seats can be a bit of a chore.

There are some drawbacks inevitably; the back row’s high floor means those with long legs might have their knees around their eyes and the centre seat is very narrow. I found the second and third row adjustment to be a little finicky, too.

Up front, the 130 gets the updated curved 11.4-inch touchscreen with Jaguar Land Rover’s latest Pivi Pro interface. It’s a reasonably quick and well presented system, featuring satnav, Meridian audio, a 360-degree camera, and buckets more.

The dashboard walks the same rugged-but-stylish tightrope as the exterior, with similar levels of success. There’s plenty of functionality through the use of hardy rubberised surfaces, prolific grab handles, countless cubbies, and clear, easy to use switchgear. Most of the major touchpoints feel plush and premium. It’s a fantastic place to be.

UNDER THE BONNET

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Defender’s 900mm wading depth was a reassuring luxury during Auckland’s recent floods.

The 130 can be had in either D300 twin-turbo diesel or P400 V6 mild-hybrid petrol guises. We tested the former; a familiar powertrain in the Stuff office. It comes paired to a ZF-sourced eight-speed auto and Land Rover’s darn good intelligent all-wheel drive system.

Underpinning all of this is a monocoque platform, with Land Rover having long ditched the Defender’s ladder-chassis roots. This is the greatest bone of contention amongst the ‘that’s not a real Defender’ brigade. That same brigade seems to have hushed itself in the wake of the new model’s success. Funny that.

ON THE ROAD

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Defender’s dashboard is a seamless marriage of technology and rugged functionality.

Having not hopped in the saddle of the 90 or 110, it’s difficult to tell whether the 130’s added dimensions have an impact on how it drives. I’m assured, however, that it’s eerily similar to drive barring a slightly stiffer air suspension calibration.

Not that suspension stiffness was front of mind. The air system is supple on and off road, lifting the Defender’s ride quality from the bottom of the pack to near enough the top. Speaking of lift, the air suspension can be lifted up to 71.5mm up front and 73.5mm out back if you need the extra ground clearance.

The 900mm maximum wading depth would have proved handy in Auckland’s recent floods, too. It was certainly something I considered as I watched the record rains pelt our windows.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff From a front three-quarter view, you almost forget that the 130 is the long one.

Although the all-new Defender is light years ahead of the classic Defender in terms of refinement, it’s still a heartier drive than a lot of other plush SUVs. The steering is a heavier than what you get in a Range Rover Sport, and its diesel powertrain requires a decent amount of motivation from the driver’s right foot to get it going. With a gross weight of more than three tonnes, that makes sense.

Once you’re up to speed, though, the 3.0-litre feels like a perfect fit.

While the 130 is just as theoretically unbreakable off-road as the 110, it does have one slight disadvantage in the form of a depleted departure angle – meaning the rear end is more susceptible to carving ruts in dirt embankments and the like. It’s also rated to tow 500kg less (3000kg) than the 110. It’s also, perhaps unsurprisingly, at more than 5.3m long it’s a doozy to parallel park.

VERDICT

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Rough weather meant our planned off-road escapades were put on ice.

The longest Defender is a more than worthy addition to the Defender line-up, adding yet another string to what’s surely one of the most versatile nameplates on the market. Name a car that would look just as at home parked at home in front of a flash estate as it would coated in mud on an off-road trail (yes, Mercedes-AMG G63, I know).

One of the few things that gives me pause is the 130’s price. At $163,900 starting price for the diesel and $165,900 for the petrol, they’re not particularly cheap from the outset. It doesn’t take many optional extras to lift that price close to a price starting with a two. Regardless, the Defender 130’s versatility, practicality, and capability are tough to beat.