Mercedes-AMG farewelling the mighty V8 with special Final Editions

The incredible 4.0-litre V8 in the C 63 S is set to retire in favour of a plug-in hybrid four-cylinder, which means it’s Final Edition time.

Mercedes-AMG’s brand new, freshly electrified C 63 is right around the corner, which means it’s time to say goodbye to the bellowing V8 we’ve loved for the past eight years.

The local Mercedes arm has confirmed details for Final Editions of the C 63 S Coupe and Cabriolet, as well as the E 63 S Sedan, available now in limited numbers.

Starting with the hottest C-Class, the Coupe and Cabriolet Final Editions both get special ‘Manufaktur’ graphite grey paintwork with special yellow and dark grey decals, along with an exterior carbon fibre package. Special 19-inch cross-spoke alloys on the front hide AMG ceramic brakes, complemented by 20-inchers on the rear.

Supplied Mercedes is offering the Final Edition specification on Coupe and Cabriolet C 63 S models.

Inside, AMG Performance front seats and an AMG Performance steering wheel with yellow stitching are both standard while the rest of the cabin gets a dark aluminium and matte carbon-fibre trim. ‘Final Edition’ badging is present, to remind passengers they’re in something a bit special.

Under the bonnet remains the same as before, with the mighty 4.0-litre biturbo V8 producing 380kW and 700Nm, sent to the rear wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission. Expect 0-100kph times to clock in at around four seconds.

SUPPLIED No music, no talking: just four minutes of a Mercedes-AMG E 63 S being thrashed around Portimao race track. Nice.

Meanwhile, the E 63 S Sedan Final Edition gets a similar exterior treatment, with the same grey paint but with grey decals on the side skirts, exterior carbon fibre and 20-inch cross-spoke alloy rims. AMG ceramic brakes and Multibeam LED headlights are standard as well.

Also continued from the Final Edition C 63 twins is the interior, with AMG Performance seats and steering wheel with yellow stitching, along with the Driver Assistance package and augmented reality overlay for the navigation system by default.

The E 63 S gets the spicier version of the V8, pushing 450kW/850Nm to all four corners thanks to 4Matic all-wheel drive. Hitting 100kph will take about 3.5 seconds, or enough for you to question having lunch before going for a drive.

Supplied The E 63 S gets a similar treatment, but with the updated E-Class interior as well.

Pricing for the Final Editions starts at $221,711.95 for the C 63 S Coupe; $242,429.20 for the C 63 S Cabriolet; and $290,273.80 for the E 63 S Sedan.

Not cheap, but this is the last chance you’ll have to buy a these cars brand new with the V8. If you want, the GLC 63 S and GLE 63 S SUVs are still currently part of the local line-up, or you could ask Mercedes really nicely about a GT...

But if you want power above all, it might pay to wait for the new kid on the block. AMG’s C 63 S E-Performance fresh four-cylinder might not sound as good as the eight, but it produces an astounding 350kW, along with a maximum torque of 545Nm.

Supplied The new C 63 S E-Performance will be comfortably quicker than the old V8 version... but we’re not sure it’ll sound quite as good.

That power figure is already on par with the old C 63 (albeit not the ‘S’ version), and firmly cementing the engine as the most powerful production four-cylinder in the works.

The brilliant maniacs at AMG then added a plug-in hybrid system to the mix, with a rear-mounted electric motor boosting total system output to 500kW/1020Nm. All-wheel drive grip means a 0-100kph time of 3.4 seconds, which is even more impressive when you consider the fact the car weighs over 2.1 tonnes.

As for the E 63, there’s a rumour Mercedes might phase the V8 out in favour of a heavily electrified inline-six. Nothing is confirmed yet, but power figures north of 520kW with torque around the 1200Nm mark have been mooted. Like most new performance cars, it will have a limited electric-only range, presumably courtesy of a similar plug-in system to the C 63 S E-Performance.