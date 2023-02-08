Lamborghini announces last-ever naturally aspirated V12 supercars

The Lamborghini Invencible is one of two swansongs for the mighty unassisted V12.

Lamborghini is finally ready to say goodbye to its iconic naturally aspirated V12 with two send-off specials – the Invencible coupe and Autentica roadster.

“As we head towards embracing a new era of hybridisation at the heart of our ‘Cor Tauri’ strategy, this is the Lamborghini way of celebrating the naturally aspirated V12 with two one-off vehicles that perfectly represent our concept of excellence in personalisation,” said the boss of Lamborghini, Stephan Winkelmann.

The twins were styled as the “quintessence of maximum creativity using the V12 platform,” reflecting design cues from past models as well as drawing on a “sporting character inspired by the race track.”

There are bits of the Reventon’s fighter-jet design there, as well as Veneno in the headlights, and the ultra lightweight Sesto Elemento with the large rear wing, intakes and triple exhausts. Lamborghini’s styling DNA is present in lots of hexagonal motifs, starting with the striking front and rear LED daytime running lights.

There’s plenty of carbon fibre in the monocoque and bodywork, while the interior is said to be “dominated by clean lines” with a minimalist dashboard featuring hexagonal 3D-printed air vents and no instrumentation on the console.

Supplied There are plenty of nods to previous Lamborghini special editions, like the Sesto Elemento, Veneno and Reventon.

The Invencible coupe gets red brake calipers to match its Rosso Efesto exterior colour, seemingly the only colour option, which sit behind single-nut motorsport-inspired wheels.

Meanwhile, the Autentica roadster comes in Grigio Titans with details in matte black and yellow, the latter being repeated on the brake calipers and aerodynamic elements.

As for power, that howling V12 delivers 573kW and 720Nm to all four wheels through a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Supplied The special editions get a minimal interior with stitching mirroring the exterior colours.

Lamborghini isn’t talking exact performance figures but we’d expect 0-100kph times under three seconds and a top speed of around 355kph to match the Ultimae, the last production (ish) Aventador.

Lamborghini built 350 coupes and 250 roadsters of the Ultimae, and according to NZTA vehicle registration figures, there are three roaming New Zealand somewhere.

While this is the end of the line for the Aventador and its unassisted twelve, Lamborghini isn’t exactly fading into the night. In just a few weeks, its new supercar will be revealed, sporting a brand new V12 as part of a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Supplied Not many will be built, and Lamborghini isn’t saying how much they’ll go for, but these are some seriously special cars.

This will be followed by a plug-in Urus SUV, and a partially electrified Huracan replacement as well.

If you do want Lamborghini to go electric, there will be something on that front in 2028, but the manufacturer’s chief technical officer, Rouven Mohr, told InsideEVs that it won’t be a supercar as he believes the tech isn’t where Lamborghini wants it yet.

“User-oriented cars are a different story [than supercars],” Mohr said. “We think there is already today a market [for] our interpretation of the electric car. But it has to be our effect, because the customers for a Lamborghini expect something outstanding and not something that they can find from other manufacturers.”