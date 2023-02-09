Kiwi bikemaker FTN using hemp for its bodies

The FTN Streetdog wants to reduce congestion by being an extremely good looking electric moped with more range than any current PHEV.

FTN, the Kiwi builders of the awesome Streetdog electric motorcycle, has detailed another way it is reducing its environmental impact – hemp.

Inspired by a local surfboard maker, FTN is building the Streetdog’s body panels out of a hemp composite, which it says weighs less than fibreglass and can conform to the shape of the bike with similar durability and impact absorption. It’s also more environmentally friendly while retaining a high quality finish.

“I have a surfboard from Verdure Surf down in Lyall Bay, which is made from hemp, looks great and performs brilliantly,” said FTN co-founder Luke Sinclair.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The Streetdog’s body panels are made from hemp, which is more sustainable than fibreglass.

“It got us thinking about how we could use it to build our Streetdog. Once Jack Candlish – Verdure Surf owner - took us through his fabrication process and connected us to his suppliers - it seemed like a no-brainer.”

READ MORE:

* Triumph's electric bike has passed its final testing phase

* What electric motorbikes can you actually buy in New Zealand?

* Wellington company seeks to reinvent transport with electric moped

* Cake has come to New Zealand



“When I met Luke, I was unsure how they could pull it off, but I’ve been blown away by the results. While our surfboards were the initial inspiration, they’ve taken it in a completely new direction,” Candlish added.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The custom hemp weave holds a brilliant finish, and has similar durability as fibreglass.

FTN is working with a local research and development company to create the custom composite hemp weave, and Sinclair hopes that the natural fibre approach will be used in the wider electric vehicle industry to push sustainability.

FTN is gearing up to release its first 100 Streetdogs, which will offer a comfortable 80km of electric range, a top speed of roughly 50kph thanks to a 3kW hub-mounted motor, a removable battery for easier charging, and 30 litres of storage. It’s also legally a moped, which means everyone with a car licence can ride it.

Interested? You’ll have to sign up for the next production run on FTN’s website. Pricing isn’t available but when we tested a prototype Streetdog in 2022, FTN said that it was targeting “around $10,000” per bike.