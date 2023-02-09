The mighty Movember MX-5 is ready to be flipped for charity

The FixBuildRace Mazda MX-5 is ready for its new home.

Last year we found out about three blokes wanting to flip a car for the Movember charity, the first time we’d seen anything like that. Now, after throwing more than a few wrenches into the mix, the mighty Movember MX-5 is ready for its new home.

Aaron Duncan, Jack Jury and Sam Ford, the three guys behind the MX-5 and the FixBuildRace Youtube channel, managed to hunt down an injured MX-5 towards the end of November last year. They knew it had problems, but those issues turned out to be a deeper than they initially thought.

“We rebuilt the engine as planned but when we fired it up it spun the timing gear unfortunately,” Jury told Stuff.

Supplied It even has a fresh NC2 engine, after the old one met an unfortunate end.

“We were fairly sure we torqued everything to spec but must have messed up somewhere. After dropping timing, all the exhaust valves met pistons and rendered that engine unusable. I put the call out on the NZ MX5 Facebook group and a couple of people got back to me, both in Tauranga.

READ MORE:

* Road test: Mazda MX-5 GT

* Three blokes are flipping an MX-5 for Movember

* Mazda has actually brought the rotary back

* The history of the MX badge



quick

charge Get the latest EV news, delivered to your inbox Sign up now

“After picking up another engine it was just a case of fitting all of the original accessories with new gaskets and putting the engine in the car (probably what we should have done in the first place).

“I have now given the car a groom and detail, and it is up for sale. After all this effort I just hope we can still make some profit for Movember!”

The car is now looking much healthier, with a tidy brown leather interior paired with the dark green exterior. All that’s really missing is a little moustache sticker here and there for the Movember ties.

Supplied The interior looks nice and clean, and the brown leather pairs nicely with the exterior paint.

That new engine is the updated NC2 powerplant which makes 125kW/190Nm, up from the previous 118kW/188Nm. It’s also a lower-mileage engine than what it replaced, with 122,000km on it. The chassis has 205,000km.

Also refreshed during the engine transplant were the clutch and pressure plate, release and pilot bearings, flywheel, rear main seal, oil and oil filter, spark plugs, and some crucial gaskets.

The starting bid is set at $10,650, which is what the car owes FixBuildRace. Everything above will be donated to the Movember charity. You can also donate to the cause here.