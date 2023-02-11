Car 101: How to protect your car in a storm

With yet more rain bearing down on New Zealand, but this time with a few days notice, now is a good chance to offer some advice on how best to protect your car in a rather un-summery storm.

Park in a garage or carport. This one is obvious, but it’s the best way to keep your car safe. If you don’t have a garage but do have off-street parking, snuggle your car up against your house as much as you can for better protection from the wind and rain.

If you do need to park on the street, try and find a spot that’s on higher ground to avoid potential flooding, and don’t park under trees or powerlines.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff If you can, avoid parking under trees.

Seal up. Make sure your windows are all tightly sealed and all the rubber around your doors isn’t perished. If any rubber is dried and cracked, get it replaced as soon as possible. Same goes for your sunroof. There's nothing worse than returning to your vehicle after a particularly rainy night to discover water damage from a window left open.

READ MORE:

* Is my car stuffed? What to do if your car has been flooded

* Car 101: Driving in heavy rain and floods

* Auckland floods: More than 6000 insurance claims lodged, with more expected

* Are EVs safe to drive in a storm?



Put together an emergency kit. For your car, although a personal emergency kit is always a good idea as well. Think jumper leads, a small toolkit, a tyre repair kit/spare tyre, jack, flashlights, and reflective road cones. You can pick these up from places like Super Cheap Auto, Repco or survive-it.co.nz.

Check your insurance. If your car does end up flooded, and here’s hoping it doesn’t, insurance will probably write it off. “Any vehicles that have had water enter the interior are generally written off, due to impacts on safety systems and electrical components being compromised,” Wayne Tippet, Executive General Manager Claims, AMI, State and NZI told Stuff after the big Auckland floods. Needless to say, this applies to both combustion vehicles and electric vehicles.

Stuff If you don’t need to go out in a storm, just don’t.

Needless to say, don’t drive if you don’t need to. But if you absolutely must, make sure all the important pieces of motoring equipment are in working condition. Brakes, tyres, windscreen wipers, lights, and demister or air conditioning are all vital to safe driving in bad conditions.

When out on the road, take it easy. Remember that in bad weather, even driving at the legal speed limit is often far too fast. It's easy to lose control in the wet and the wind, particularly if you have to brake suddenly. So slow down.

If it is raining heavily, turn on your headlights - but remember to have them on dip.

Finally, be aware of other vehicles around you. Big vehicles can spray water on your windscreen as they pass, so anticipate that it will happen before it actually happens.

SUPPLIED If you drive an electric vehicle, remember they’re pretty well waterproofed. But you should still make sure they’re as out of harm's way as possible.

Got an EV? Remember, the battery and electrical connections are all very well shielded to prevent injuring anyone in or around the car. Carmakers put a lot of effort into sealing away the guts of an EV.

Batteries come with an Ingress Protection (IP) rating, which refers to the level of protection of an electrical enclosure against dust and liquids. Most are rated at IP67, which means the battery will keep working even if it’s submerged under up to one metre of water for up to half an hour.

Safety equipment like the ground-fault detection system constantly tests for electric connections between the vehicle chassis and the high voltage system, as the two must be isolated from each other. If they do come in contact, the ground-fault system will shut off the electrical supply to prevent damage.

Should that waterproofing fail, there is a risk of the battery shorting and starting a fire. There’s not much you can do at this point, aside from getting well away from the car. A burning or heated battery releases vapours like sulphuric acid, oxides of carbon, nickel, lithium, copper, and cobalt, all of which are toxic to humans.

We didn’t see any reports of EV fires after last week’s flooding in Auckland but that doesn’t mean they won’t happen, so don’t get complacent.