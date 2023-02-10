Car makers say industry needs radical change to hit climate targets

Polestar and Rivian believe that a rapid transition to EVs alone will not be enough to meet global warming targets.

Electric vehicle manufacturers Polestar and Rivian have conceded that the motoring industry is set to comfortably overshoot the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC)’s 2050 targets.

The update comes following the release of a ‘Pathway Report’, featuring data and modelling from “existing, open-source data to model the current trajectory for emissions stemming from the car industry”, released by consultancy group Kearney and produced in conjunction with Polestar and Rivian.

According to the data utilised by the study, the car industry will overshoot the IPCC’s 1.5-degree 2050 forecast by at least 75%. Perhaps most concerning is the report’s finding that electric vehicle production and uptake will not be enough to bridge the gap.

Supplied The updated Polestar 2 is due for local arrival at the end of the year.

Indeed, the report states that the car industry will surpass this target by 2035 if there is no further change – 15 years before its end date.

READ MORE:

* Car makers fail to persuade select committee to water down proposed carbon targets

* First customer Rivian electric pick up rolls off the line

* Polestar will build the first-ever carbon-neutral car by 2030

* Auckland producing more greenhouse gas emissions as a whole, but less per capita



The report says that electric vehicle adoption represents one of three ‘levers’ the industry needs to support if it wishes to avert the forecast global warming blowout, with the other two levers relating to increasing renewable energy focus and reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the manufacturing supply chain.

SUPPLIED Check out the Rivian R1T as it is put through its paces in real-world testing.

“Car companies may be on different paths when it comes to brand, design, and business strategies, and some won’t even admit that the road to the future is electric. I believe it is, and that the climate crisis is a shared responsibility, and we must look beyond tailpipe emissions,” said Fredrika Klarén, Polestar Head of Sustainability.

“This report makes clear the importance of acting now and together. There’s a clear cost to inaction, but there’s also a financial opportunity for innovators who find new answers to the challenges we face.”

“The report’s findings are sobering,’ added Anisa Costa, Rivian Chief Sustainability Officer.

Jamie Kelter Davis/Bloomberg The Rivian R1-T fully electric pick-up has yet to be confirmed for New Zealand release.

“Our hope is that this report lays the groundwork for the automotive industry to collaborate in driving progress at the pace and scale we need – and ideally inspiring other industries to do the same. Together, I’m confident we can win the race against time,” Costa added.

Beyond the aforementioned levers, the report also recommends that car makers come up with a “firm end date” for the sale of internal combustion engine cars worldwide, and the investment in renewable energy to create ‘green charging’.

Rivian’s relatively youthful model line-up is solely electric. Polestar, meanwhile, phased out its sole internal combustion engine model – the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid – last year. All of its planned future product is fully electric.