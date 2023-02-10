Toyota reveals new supersized hybrid SUV. Will it come to NZ?

Toyota has announced a new three-row SUV over at the Chicago Auto Show, set to slot between the current Highlander and the US-only Sequoia.

Called the Grand Highlander, the new SUV rides on the same TNGA-K platform as the regular Highlander. Despite the name, it doesn’t seem to be that much bigger than the Highlander we already get. We can’t confirm, as Toyota hasn’t specified the Grand Highlander’s dimensions. It will be available in seven- or eight-seat configurations though.

Nor has it confirmed all of the power details. Toyota says there will be three engine options available, starting with a turbocharged 2.4-litre without any electrification. Things move up to the familiar hybridised 2.5-litre four-cylinder, before topping out with the “ultimate performance-seeking” Hybrid Max all-wheel drive powertrain.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL The Toyota Highlander is the 2021 Stuff Top Car for families.

All we know about that last one is that it produces 270kW, which is close to the Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance’s 273kW/550Nm turbocharged, electrified 2.4L engine.

READ MORE:

* Top Car for families: Toyota Highlander

* Road test review: Toyota Highlander Limited ZR Hybrid

* First drive review: Toyota Highlander

* Five big-selling SUVs that have more than five seats



Toyota says that the Hybrid Max is the “most powerful mid-SUV” that it has ever built, offering a 0-60mph (97kph) time of 6.3 seconds. It can also tow up to 2267kg.

Supplied The slimmed lights look great, and the straight-line roof gives the Grand Highlander a strong presence.

As for styling, the Grand Highlander gets a squared-off nose and “hammerhead” grille, slim headlights and roofline with barely any slope to it, all of which give the SUV a chunky, imposing appearance. The doors are relatively void of character lines, while the rear end gets flattened, angular C-shaped rear lights.

Three trim levels will be on offer – XLE, Limited, and Platinum, each offering various trim differences and wheel options (starting with 18-inchers, up to 20-inches) to differentiate the grades. Those equipped with the Hybrid Max powertrain get special lower fascias and a twin-exit exhaust system.

Every model gets “adult-sized” three-row seating with wireless charging up front, space for a tablet in the centre console, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen. The second row of seats gets air-conditioning controls, left/right USB ports while cup holders, a smartphone storage slit and multipurpose tray are provided on the rear console for the captain's seat configuration.

Supplied There’s plenty of luxury inside the Grand Highlander, including a total of 13 cupholders.

Finally, third-row occupants get individual USB ports, yet more cupholders and smartphone/tablet storage space. All in, there are 13 cupholders “big enough for large water bottles and seven USB-C charge ports to keep devices charged and at the ready.”

Storage space is rated at 2775 litres with both rows folded, or seven carry-on suitcases with the rows up.

Other available gubbins include a panoramic sunroof, digital rear-view mirror, heated rear seats, a head-up display, and two 1500-watt home power outlets in hybrid models which can power small home electrical devices.

Unfortunately for those interested, a New Zealand launch seems unlikely. Stuff has contacted Toyota New Zealand for confirmation, but it’s understood that the Grand Highlander, along with its Lexus TX sibling, won’t be built in right-hand drive.