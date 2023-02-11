First drive: We tackle Scotland in the Ineos Grenadier

Ineos Automotive has just revealed its take on a rugged, utilitarian off-roader - the all-new Grenadier.

INEOS GRENADIER

Price range: $94,000 to $107,225

Powertrains: 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol straight six with 210kW/450Nm, 12.3L/100km, eight-speed automatic, 4WD OR 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel straight six with 183kW/550Nm, 9.8L/100km, eight-speed automatic, 4WD.

3.0-litre turbocharged petrol straight six with 210kW/450Nm, 12.3L/100km, eight-speed automatic, 4WD 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel straight six with 183kW/550Nm, 9.8L/100km, eight-speed automatic, 4WD. Body style: SUV

SUV On sale: Soon

You’d be forgiven for having no idea who or what Ineos is, and that’s okay. A year or so ago I was also out of the loop on the world’s third-largest chemical company, which is also run by Britain’s richest man, but then it announced it was building a car. With new EV makers seemingly popping up every month or two, it would be easy to dismiss Ineos as another flash in the pan, but it’s serious. The Grenadier is its first effort, a proper, back-to-basics off-roader, and we drove it through the Scottish Highlands.

Make me an instant expert: what do I need to know?

Supplied The Grenadier is Ineos’ first go at a car, and it looks familiar for a reason.

The Grenadier is a rugged, utilitarian, and decidedly British new SUV, designed from the ground up to be able to tackle just about any sort of terrain you decide to throw it at.

It’s the brainchild of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the aforementioned exceedingly wealthy man, who was bemoaning the demise of the Land Rover Defender - and the reduction of availability of utilitarian 4X4 workhorses in general - with some mates in the pub one day. That pub is called the Grenadier, which is why the SUV has the name.

Supplied The idea came about, as most good ideas do, in a pub over a couple of pints.

Unlike most of us regular plebs, being a billionare CEO meant Ratcliffe could actually turn his idea into reality, and here we are now, nearly three years after Ineos revealed the Grenadier.

The exterior bears more than a passing resemblance to the old Land Rover Defender, with a bit of Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen thrown in as well. It’s a focus on function over form – that function being clambering over rocks and climbing mountains, while the form is simply a result of that engineering-led approach.

“Early on we defined the engineering and chassis, so we simply looked for easy-to-read forms that everybody understands,” said Ineos Automotive (a new subsidiary of the Ineos Group) CEO Dirk Heilmann.

Supplied That boxy look is a result of designing for function over form.

“You need straight lines to put things on - coffee mugs and laptops - these are practical elements that simply carry on from what others have done in the past.

“It’s a boxy 4x4... You can move things around, but you still end up in the same place.”

While the exterior might be familiar, the cabin is brilliantly unique. Ineos’ designers took inspiration from aircraft, boats and even tractors, where switches are placed for optimal control.

Toggle switches and dials on the centre and overhead consoles are widely spaced and clearly labelled, while auxiliary switches have been built in, pre-wired to support the addition of winches, work lights and other accessories. The steering wheel also has a ‘Toot’ button, which fires one horn instead of two for a quieter, cyclist/horse friendly alert.

Supplied The interior is absolutely fantastic, with airplane-inspired toggles on the roof.

Modern touches include a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and an off-road navigation system that “lets drivers programme, follow and record their route via waypoints, when roads and tracks are left behind.”

Knowing Ineos is an unknown name in the automotive world, the company set the Grenadier a mammoth 1.8 million-kilometre-plus testing regime for durability and reliability. Ineos tapped BMW for the two 3.0-litre engines, a petrol and a diesel, and ZF for the eight-speed automatic gearbox (also with BMW links, evident in the shifter), while Gestamp in Germany supplied the ladder frame chassis, which Ineos then fettled and developed for around three years.

Ineos also designed the manually adjustable two-speed transfer case, then had Tremec build it, while a centre differential is supported by two electronically actuated differential locks supplied by Eaton.

Supplied The Grenadier might use a lot of bits from other makers, but it’s far more than a sum of its parts.

Don’t think the Grenadier is just a parts-bin special. Those extra diff locks are optional too, showing how confident Ineos is in the Grenadier’s capabilities, and that huge development period shows how much time it spent getting things right. Plus, building a vehicle like this in-house, from the ground up, would cost a fortune.

As it stands, the Grenadier can be had in New Zealand for $104,000. Tantalisingly, a ute version has been confirmed, but isn’t quite ready yet. Both engine options cost the same.

Where did you drive it?

Supplied Clouds, drizzle, a hint of snow – the weather couldn’t have been better.

Ineos shipped us out to Scotland for a two-day journey across the Highlands to show off the Grenadier. Besides Scotland putting on an absolute show for us (the weather was drizzly and miserable, exactly what I had in mind for Scotland in winter), it provided a great first experience as Scotland isn’t all that far removed from New Zealand in terms of driving.

The roads are broadly similar and the off-roading bits we did were not all that far removed from what Kiwi buyers might put the Grenadier through.

We kicked off the drive in Inverness, tracking along the main highway through the rather spectacular Dava Moor and Cairngorm National Park landscapes before pausing at the Ardverikie Estate for some introductory off-roading. The next day we drove to Loch Lomond for some more serious off-roading before flying out of Glasgow back home.

Supplied The on-road manners of the Grenadier are genuinely good.

Immediately apparent was the on-road manners of the Grenadier. The steering system is an old-school box-and-beam system, which offers better clarity and control on the rougher stuff at the expense of ease-of-use on tarmac. It can be pretty vague on the highway, requiring a small amount of tilling back and forth to keep driving straight, but it’s nicely accurate when loaded up in the corners. Not too heavy, either.

There’s no electrical assistance, so the wheel doesn’t spin itself back to a neutral position after taking a sharp corner. It takes a bit of getting used to, especially if you don’t have much experience with older off-roaders (like me), but it’s not a major.

Despite using coil springs, as opposed to the high-tech air suspension of the new Land Rover Defender, the ride of the Grenadier was brilliant.

Supplied Despite not having air suspension, the Grenadier still packs a decent amount of travel.

But the whole point of the Grenadier is to not use roads, and the Ardverikie Estate provided some great hills and trails to test out the differentials and transfer case, as well as the electronics.

The mechanicals worked an absolute treat, and the hill-descent control is the best I’ve experienced thus far. It doesn’t have that half-second of “oh god is it actually engaged” that other systems might, working from what felt like two degrees of pitch, not to mention being brilliant at controlling the speed.

We bounced the Grenadier through the Ardverikie Estate as well as up a pretty serious trail near Loch Lomond, and didn’t once feel like we were pushing its limits. Decent tyres, good clearance (264mm) and a well-sorted chassis paired with those quality differentials means the Grenadier is right up there with the best from-the-factory off-roaders.

Supplied Both the petrol and diesel versions tackled the same trails too.

Better than a new Defender? Probably not, but remember an equivalent Defender is more than $30,000 above a Grenadier.

And while it’s a very impressive first go, the Grenadier isn’t perfect. The brakes felt spongy, there is still a bit of wandering on the road, the stereo was rather underwhelming, and the buttons in the cabin are slightly mushy, crying out for a little click at the end of the press. The overhead toggle switches are awesome though.

What’s the pick of the range?

Supplied There’s a special wading mode, which shuts off engine fans to avoid accidentally sucking in water.

I drove both the diesel and petrol versions, and would go for the petrol if given the choice. It did everything the diesel did off-road, felt better on the highway by virtue of being more responsive, and with diesel fuel being as expensive as it is with the added cost of road user charges to consider...

But to be fair, the diesel is very smooth and that extra torque could come in handy. Plus it probably feels more familiar to die-hard off-roaders.

Each engine can be had in a base model with no extras, for those that want to customise from the outset, or one of two preconfigured trim levels – the Trialmaster and Fieldmaster Editions.

Supplied We also went to the iconic Skyfall spot, which was absolutely a highlight.

The Trialmaster was designed with “extreme off-roading” in mind, gaining front and rear differential locks, BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tyres, a snorkel, exterior utility belts and an auxiliary battery.

If you’re wanting to take your Grenadier on longer trips, the Fieldmaster Edition adds a rear-view camera, puddle lamps, power heated door mirrors and auxiliary USB power outlets. Other additional premium enhancements include 17-inch alloy wheels (upgradeable to 18-inch alloys), safari windows (small windows in the roof above the front seats), leather upholstery, carpet floor mats and heated front seats.

The Fieldmaster additions comprise the Smooth Pack while the extra off-road bits in the Trialmaster are the Rough Pack. Each pack can be added to the other version as well if you’d like. Check out the online configurator for all the ways to build a Grenadier – there are a lot.

Supplied The Grenadier is a genuinely good off-roader with remarkable on-road credentials, not a common combination.

Why would I buy it?

You want a chunky, square, old-school off-roader that’s still modern. You also want to be able to drive on the road without having an arm workout trying to keep the thing in its lane.

Why wouldn’t I buy it?

You’d rather spend a bit extra and get the higher tech levels of the new Defender, or you want to wait for Ineos’ mooted hydrogen Grenadier. By the by, there is a pure-electric Ineos vehicle coming, but it’ll be smaller and less focused on off-roading.