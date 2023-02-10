A classy ute? Volkswagen confirms pricing for all-new Amarok

The all-new Amarok is available with either a single-turbo four, a twin-turbo four, or a V6.

Volkswagen’s local arm has issued its first release detailing the model line-up and pricing of its all-new Amarok ute, which arrives in New Zealand this coming May.

The brand has confirmed that the pick-up will be offered in four different flavours; the entry-level $65,000 Life variant, the $75,000 Style, the $88,000 PanAmericana, and the $90,000 Aventura. The quoted prices do not include any Clean Car fees, which extend up to $3,910 in flagship models.

This means that, in spite of being all-new from the ground up, the Amarok’s pricing is unchanged barring the addition of the new PanAmericana grade.

The Life and Style both make use of a 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine, although there is a power difference, with the Life’s single-turbo unit is rated for 125kW/405Nm and the Style’s twin-turbo makes 154kW/500Nm. The PanAmericana and Aventura, meanwhile, make use of Volkswagen’s familiar 184kW/600Nm 3.0-litre V6 diesel.

READ MORE:

* Volkswagen details Ranger-based next-gen Amarok

* Ranger V6 rocks, VW boss says

* Volkswagen Australia unleashes hardcore Amarok

* Road test review: Volkswagen Amarok V6 Darkside



All models get 4Motion all-wheel drive and either a 6-speed automatic (Life) or a 10-speed automatic (Style, PanAmericana, Aventura), paired to architecture that’s shared with the already successful new Ford Ranger. Regardless of trim level and engine, towing capacity is rated at 3500kg for braked trailers, with tray payload rated in excess of 900kg.

Supplied Volkswagen has designed the new Amarok to look and feel very different from its Ford Ranger cousin.

The most affordable Amarok, the Life, gets 17-inch wheels, a rear mechanical diff lock, LED headlights, a 12-inch touchscreen, and a comprehensive suite of safety tech that includes traffic sign recognition, blind spot monitoring, radar cruise control, and more.

The Style adds 18-inch wheels, a ‘styling bar’, LED Matrix headlights, ambient lighting, keyless entry and go, navigation, a towbar, and more.

The PanAmericana and Aventura share a lot of premium kit, including Harman Kardon audio, leather upholstery, heated seats, and parking assist. The main differences between the two are cosmetic, with the PanAmericana geared towards off-road adventurers and the Aventura pitched as a ute for those wanting to make a visual statement.

Supplied The most premium cabin in the ute segment? Volkswagen seems to think so.

The PanAmerica’s rugged tilt is underlined by standard all-terrain rubber, the retaining of 18-inch wheels, side steps, and extensive black highlights. The Aventura, meanwhile, gets 20-inch wheels with lower-profile rubber, and Volkswagen’s ‘X-Design’ front bumper.

“The all-new Amarok is set to usher in a new era for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in New Zealand. With cutting edge design and Volkswagen refinement the new ute brings with it a high level of safety and features,” said general manager of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles New Zealand, Kevin Richards.

“We can’t wait to get Amarok onto New Zealand roads to prove that they drive as awesomely as they look. We know we’ve delivered a ute that will hit the mark for Kiwis, no matter what it’s used for, be it tackling the building site or towing the boat.”