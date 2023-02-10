Western Springs Speedway confirms summer series shutdown

Two 50-lapper events are amongst those that have been cancelled.

Organisers at Western Springs Speedway have confirmed that flood damage sustained at the famous venue has forced the cancellation of the remainder of its motorsport calendar for the current season.

Western Springs was among several venues to experience significant damage during Auckland’s deadly flooding two weeks ago, with a large amount of the facility submerged with water.

The flood prompted the immediate cancellation of the Laneway Festival. Speedway meetings had been scheduled for February 11, February 18, and February 25 – with major 50-lap enduros scheduled for two of these dates.

Supplied Flood waters were up to waist height at the famous Auckland venue.

“We were informed yesterday that the damage caused to Western Springs by the recent flooding will prevent any further Speedway activity taking place at the stadium in the current season,” it said.

READ MORE:

* Motorcycle Mecca's Britten exhibit now largest on display worldwide

* Burt Munro Challenge set to roar into life again

* Staying in red could be 'fatal' for Western Springs Speedway fears promoter

* Speedway move on hold after Auckland Council delays stadiums decision



“At this stage repairs to the power supply and groundworks are estimated to take a minimum of three months to complete,” the speedway added.

“This latest devastating news is just another chapter in what has been a horror story of events over the past three seasons.”

1 NEWS The council has already red stickering 175 homes in Auckland after the flooding.

The venue’s race track surface, infield, offices, clubrooms, and changing areas all sustained heavy damage during the floods, with technical equipment in the control tower also damaged.

Organisers reported late last week that it was in the process of assessing damage to the land and power network.

“What we can be certain of is that Western Springs Speedway still has fantastic competitor numbers, amazing financial partners and a passionate fan base that is second to none,” the speedway added.

“Full fields, big prize money on offer and huge crowds at recent meetings are testament to this. Thank you all. Give us a few days to catch our breath and we will be back in touch to update you on what’s next.”