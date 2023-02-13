Ram debuts production electric 1500 REV with cheeky Superbowl ad

The first electric truck from Ram has been revealed in a Superbowl commercial.

Ram has revealed the production-ready fully electric 1500 REV with a Superbowl ad spot, cheekily called ‘Premature Electrification’.

The finished REV doesn’t look exactly the same as the concept Ram showed off back at the start of January at the CES trade show, sharing a few bits with the combustion 1500 pick-up truck.

The side panels seem to be shared between the two trucks, along with the side-of-the-tray, conveniently gun-sized RamBox, while the REV gets special new headlights, an illuminated ‘RAM’ logo in the centre of the nose, aero-friendly wheels and new L-shaped taillights. Sadly, but understandably, there are regular doors instead of the rear-hinged units on the concept.

There is a frunk too, but don’t get too attached to the concept’s third row of jump seats. The production version looks far too conventional for those... but Ram hasn’t explicitly said it won’t include them.

We also get a glimpse inside the truck, which looks to also pull from the petrol-powered version. There’s a large vertical touchscreen with a handful of physical controls for air-conditioning, volume and some vehicular controls, while a second and third screen reside behind the wheel and in front of the front passenger respectively. One of those buttons looks to be a ride-height adjustment toggle for air suspension.

Supplied Three digital screens will feature in the 1500 REV, but there’s still a physical volume knob.

While Ram didn’t confirm any new technical specs, we know from the concept’s reveal that the truck will ride on Stellantis’ new STLA Frame architecture, arriving with twin electric motors, all-wheel drive, and an 800V battery system capable of charging at up to 350kW.

The electric powertrain has allowed Ram to shift the whole cab forward relative to where it sits on a standard Ram. This allowed them to grow the size of the interior without reducing the size of the tray.

More details, including power and range, will be revealed in the coming months as Ram prepares for a 2024 launch. Those residing in the US of A can join a membership program called REV Insider+ by placing a refundable US$100 deposit, which promises early access to 1500 REV preorders as well as news and event invites.

Supplied Like the Ford F-150 Lightning, the 1500 REV doesn’t look too far removed from the combustion-powered version.

As for a local debut, there’s no word yet. Theoretically, it would be easier (and cheaper) to build a right-hand drive version of the REV than the combustion 1500 thanks to the electric underpinnings.

The biggest change is the interior, switching the steering wheel and pedals over to the other side. Not having an engine and transmission means there are much fewer fiddly bits to shift, and there shouldn’t be any packaging issues.

Plus, Ram already sells a fair few of those here, so Kiwis interested in a large, electric truck might well be in luck.