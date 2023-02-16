A screaming Kawasaki-infused Nissan Leaf is the best sort of PHEV

The Nissan Leaf is a great little electric car for tackling errands around town or as an introduction to the world of EVs, but it’s not exactly a performance powerhouse. In a bid to remedy that, a mechanical engineer from San Francisco has added a 2008 998cc Kawasaki ZX-10R superbike engine making about 135kW to the mix.

Derek Young, the engineer in question, embarked on his project with a cheap first-generation Leaf that running a heavily degraded battery. According to The Drive, Young wanted to build a motorcycle-powered car for the revs and raw nature, and the Leaf’s affordability and relative simplicity presented a great starting point.

The Leaf runs a single electric motor on the front axle, so Young decided on slotting the ZX-10R engine in the boot to drive the rear wheels. That’s right, this baby is all-wheel drive.

Derek Young/instagram The mighty ZX-10R-powered Leaf PHEV. Note the huge intake on the rear window.

Of course, like most project cars, it was far from that simple. Young swapped the rear subframe for that of a Lexus IS 350, adding custom brackets for the engine. He used Kawasaki’s transmission, a six-speed cassette-type gearbox, and the chain drive from the donor bike connected to an idler sprocket turning a Quaife-sourced differential.

Young then separated the engine from the cabin with an acrylic wall, adding a side-window-mounted intake to let the engine breathe and a gurney flap at the back of the tailgate for ventilation.

Andy Jackson/Stuff The regular first-gen Leaf makes about 80kW. Kawasaki’s ZX-10R engine makes about 135kW. Sounds like a potent combination.

He then figured out how to get the stock electric powertrain to play nice with the motorbike engine, turning the Leaf into an all-wheel drive plug-in hybrid. The weary battery is only good enough for about 40km of electric driving, and there’s a switch on the dash to blend the levels of combustion intervention.

Young uses the car mainly on the track, and as such, he’s upgraded the front brake calipers to those from a Nissan 370Z, replaced the rotors with ones from a Mustang, and used the IS 350’s rear brakes along with its subframe. It rides on Enkei wheels wrapped in Nexen tyres.

Needless to say, the all-wheel drive grip must be pretty spectacular on a track, and the car sounds spectacular thanks to a 13,000rpm redline.