Volkswagen Golf to be cut in favour of small EV

Volkswagen’s ID.2, previewed by the ID. Life concept here, will reportedly be rejigged into the next Golf.

Volkswagen is reportedly reworking its hatchback plans, with the Golf to be replaced by a small electric vehicle, slotting in below the ID.3. Perhaps unsurprising, considering the Golf is no longer the top-selling car in Europe.

According to Autocar UK, the eighth-generation Golf will bow out in 2025 in favour of what was going to be the ID.2 urban EV. Instead, that car will get the Golf name, launching with a targeted base price of €22,500 (NZ$38,295).

The new electric Golf will be the first VW to ride on the MEB-Plus platform, the next generation of the MEB electric car architecture used in many Volkswagen Group products, and feature LFP “prismatic” battery cells with charging speeds of up to 200kW. It will eventually support dual-motor, all-wheel drive models.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL/FOOTAGE SUPPLIED The teasing is over - this is Volkswagen's ID.4 electric SUV.

Previously, the evolution of the Golf name was linked with a facelifted ID.3. But Autocar UK’s sources said “the true value of the Volkswagen Golf lies in a car the size of the ID.2”.

The same insiders also said that the new ID.2 will get a completely different look inside and out compared to the ID. Life concept shown back in 2020, going to more conventional hatchback styling.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The eighth-generation Golf hasn’t gone down particularly well with buyers, but the badge will live on.

Apparently, it will sit between the not-for-NZ Polo hatchback and the current Golf in terms of size, with an overall length of roughly 4250mm. A short bonnet and flat floor will give the ID.2 “the sort of interior space of models typically one segment higher” than the Golf.

The car will be “relatively lightweight”, somewhere between 1600kg and 1700kg, and could even get a high-performance GTI version. Volkswagen has previously said that the GTX badge will replace GTI for electric cars, but someone “senior” at the company has said “the GTX is dead.”

“A decision has already been made to replace it with the traditional GTI name and it is being considered for the ID.2.” Maybe one day GTX models already out in the wild will become rare collectables?

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Thankfully, it seems Volkswagen is keen on a GTI version of the ID.2.

Historically, a GTI would mean front-wheel drive, while R-badged models get all-wheel drive. The report doesn’t mention the latter, but the former could take the powertrain from Cupra’s Urban Rebel. That car will launch sometime in 2025 with a front-mounted, 166kW electric motor and a 0-100kph time of 6.9 seconds.

Volkswagen could push power a bit higher to maintain flagship status, while also matching or improving on the current Golf GTI’s figures of 182kW and a 6.2 second 0-100kph sprint.

The changes are said to be part of a “comprehensive reset” for Volkswagen and its electric strategy under new boss Thomas Schafer. These changes also reportedly include adjusting the halo Project Trinity to resemble a crossover SUV instead of a liftback sedan.