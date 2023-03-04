Road test: BMW X1 sDrive18i

BMW has revealed the all-electric iX1, and it's coming to New Zealand.

BMW X1 SDRIVE18i

Base price: $69,900 (RightCar estimated Clean Car Programme fee/rebate: zero band)

$69,900 (RightCar estimated Clean Car Programme fee/rebate: zero band) Powertrain and economy: 1.5-litre turbo-petrol triple, 103kW/220Nm, seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, FWD, combined economy 7.2 L/100km, CO2 165g/km (source: RightCar).

1.5-litre turbo-petrol triple, 103kW/220Nm, seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, FWD, combined economy 7.2 L/100km, CO2 165g/km (source: RightCar). Vital statistics: 4500mm long, 1845mm wide, 1642mm high, 2692mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 514 litres, ??-inch alloy wheels.

4500mm long, 1845mm wide, 1642mm high, 2692mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 514 litres, ??-inch alloy wheels. Safety: 5 stars (Source: ANCAP)

5 stars (Source: ANCAP) We like: Lots of interior space, surprisingly large

Lots of interior space, surprisingly large We don't like: Uninspiring powertrain, infotainment still overly complex to use

BMW has given the 1 Series a once-over for 2023, the smallest of its SUVs growing in stature and bolstering its technical offerings. It’ll even be available as an EV soon, but for now we’ve got just the one model, the sDrive18i.

OUTSIDE

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The BMW X1 has been overhauled for 2023.

The new look of the X1 is a bit more restrained than some of BMW’s other recent efforts. There’s still a large kidney grille, but it’s shaped more conventionally, with a large lower intake and flanking corner intakes.

The doorhandles are flush, a small but nicely modern touch, while the rear lights are quite large.

In fact, everything about this X1 is big. It’s about the same size as the first-generation X3, which makes defining what a small SUV is by size more annoying. By the by, the first-gen X5 is smaller than a current X3.

Despite its size, the new X1 is a styling win. It’s much more classic BMW than its other recent new models, although I have to say the grille could still be a little smaller... I’m guessing its a matter of implied attitude, but it looks a bit at odds with the slimmer headlights. Maybe it’s just me.

INSIDE

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The sunroof is an optional extra but standard equipment in the X1 is still good.

BMW’s new cabin, with the curved display and tiny gear selector, is very good. The screens are colourful and high-resolution, the redesigned steering wheel is easy to operate, and the general fit and finish is superb.

However, like the other vehicles that run the new interior, the new operating system is a small step backwards in its operation. There are way too many menus and things to flick through to find what you want, which is distracting if you’re the driver.

You can also talk to the computer to try and convince it to do what you want, if you feel like it. Along with general media and air-con functionality, voice control can also activate and adjust the speed of adaptive cruise control.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The vertical phone holder is a bit strange though.

There’s a new upright wireless phone charger with a little arm to hold your phone steady, which seems like a strange solution to a problem that never really existed. Standard kit also includes adaptive headlights, an electric boot, active cruise control, parking assistant with a 360-degree camera.

Meanwhile, the optional Innovations Package (applied here) adds a panoramic glass roof, Harman/Kardon audio, electric seat adjustment up front, sliding rear seats, and an alarm.

UNDER THE BONNET

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The sole combustion X1 gets a 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine.

If you know about BMW’s naming conventions, you’ll probably be able to work out what’s powering the X1. sDrive means front-wheel drive (as opposed to xDrive all-wheel drive), while 18i naturally means a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. The transmission is a seven-speed dual-clutch Steptronic automatic.

Joking aside – the numerical model designations relating to engine size are long gone – this is the only X1 available here until the electric iX1 lands later in March.

It’ll cost a fair bit more at $97,500 compared to the $69,900 base price of the combustion X1, but it’ll almost certainly be the one to get. Particularly if you consider the Innovations Package, 19-inch wheels and metallic paintwork on this model pushes the price up to $84,890.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The boot has 514 litres of storage, expandable to 1600L with the seats folded.

BMW has used the UKL2 platform shared with the Mini Countryman and Clubman here, hence front-wheel drive, and the thrummy triple paired with the seven-speed transmission will also likely show up in future Mini applications.

The engine isn’t the most potent, with 103kW/230Nm to its name, but it’s enough for town driving, and it makes an interesting noise in a world filled with turbo-fours.

ON THE ROAD

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Despite it being physically quite large, the X1 rides on Mini underpinnings.

While the powertrain could do with a few more herbs, the SUV as a whole is quite a good thing to drive.

The steering is surprisingly reactive, without being too heavy, and the suspension is well-tuned for urban driving. Seats are great too. Noise suppression is brilliant too, with very little in the way of excess engine or road roar getting into the cabin. Whatever does get in is quickly drowned by the stereo anyway.

It goes alright up to about 100kph, beyond which the engine starts feeling a little strained. Don’t expect to make brisk passing moves. The programming in the transmission can also get caught out sometimes, particularly at low speeds.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The electric iX1 might well prove to be the best of the range, despite its higher asking price.

But the steering, suspension, and quirky engine means the X1 actually has a bit of character to it, which is wonderful.

As a bit of food for thought, the iX1 gets dual electric motors, a maximum output of 230kW and 494Nm of torque, a 0-100kph time of 5.6 seconds with a claimed range of 460km. Perhaps one day we’ll see a plug-in hybrid X1? It does exist as the xDrive30e, but it’s so far not coming here.

VERDICT

BMW’s work on the X1 is generally good, taking aside subjective styling concerns. The interior is quality, there are plenty of safety gizmos as standard, and the drive can be genuinely fun. But is it all enough to warrant nearly $70,000 of your dollars?

Consider the Lexus UX 250h kicks off at $64,400 with more power, less fuel consumption, and a Clean Car rebate. There’s also the $59,990 Audi Q2 35 TFSI, which goes right up against the BMW with a 1.5-litre, 110kW/250Nm engine, seven-speed transmission, but benefits from a $1820 rebate as well. However, Audi will be discontinuing the model after 2023.