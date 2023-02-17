Auckland isn't even close to being the slowest city to drive in

Traffic is awful no matter what city you’re in, but Auckland drivers can’t really complain, according to TomTom.

New research from TomTom, one of the leading providers of satellite navigation, has found that Auckland is, in fact, not the worst city in New Zealand to drive in. It’s not even in the top three.

As part of the TomTom Traffic Index, which analysed 389 cities across the world over the 2022 calendar year and ranked them by their average travel times, Auckland’s city centre was found to be the fifth slowest in New Zealand, out of the six cities to feature. Or second fastest, depending on how you look at it.

Christchurch was found to be the slowest, taking 18 minutes and 30 seconds to travel 10 kilometres. Those commuting in the city will spend 165 hours per year in rush hour going 28kph, says TomTom. Second slowest was Wellington by a mere ten seconds, notching 164 hours per year spent in rush hour at the same average speed as Christchurch.

Rhyva van Onselen/Stuff Drivers in Christchurch face the longest rush hour travel times, taking three minutes longer to move 10km than Aucklanders.

Dunedin was third slowest but nearly two minutes faster than the capital with an average time of 16 minutes and 50 seconds to get 10km down the road and 139 hours per year spent in rush hour. Hamilton followed with an average 10km time of 16 minutes and 20 seconds but balanced by 147 hours spent every year in rush hour. As for rush hour speeds, Dunedin drivers averaged 33kph while Hamiltonians averaged 31kph.

READ MORE:

* TomTom figures reveal how much time we lose stuck in peak-time traffic

* Max Christoffersen: Delighting in the vibe of village Hamilton

* Auckland drivers spend up to 20 days stuck in traffic each year, study finds

* Which of New Zealand's major cities has the worst traffic congestion?



Finally, we get to Auckland, which was given an average 10km time of 15 minutes and 30 seconds, a sizeable 154 hours per year in rush hour, and an average speed of 30kph.

The grand winner for New Zealand was Tauranga, with residents needing just 13 minutes to drive 10km, spending 116 hours per year in rush hour with a speedy 40kph average speed during peak traffic.

To put those times into perspective, Sydney drivers take 21 minutes and 30 seconds to drive 10km, spending 203 hours in traffic every year, with Melbourne just one minute and nine hours behind respectively.

But even those numbers don’t compare with the worst city TomTom analysed. Traffic in London meant drivers take 36 minutes and 20 seconds to move 10km, averaging just 14kph and spending 325 hours per year in rush hour.

JASON DORDAY/ STUFF Wayne Brown, newly elected Mayor of Auckland has attended a community-led public meeting about the future of the bypass road, traffic congestion, the rapid transport corridor and location of any new town centre in Kumeu.

On the global scale, Christchurch ranked 85th slowest, while Auckland was 158th.

If you’re curious, the fastest city on the list was Almere in the Netherlands, with an average time of 8 minutes and 20 seconds, an average rush hour speed of 67kph and just 68 hours spent each year in rush hour.

The full TomTom report is here, if you’d like to dive deeper. This year, TomTom also included the financial impact of rising fuel costs and congestion due to traffic, along with the fuel/kWh consumption and CO2 emissions when driving petrol, diesel or BEV cars across all 389 cities.