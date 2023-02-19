Shane van Gisbergen's new Chevrolet Camaro toy revealed

New Zealand’s Shane van Gisbergen kicks off the defence of his 2022 Supercars championship crown next month in Newcastle, and he will do so while dressed in familiar colours.

His Red Bull Ampol Racing squad unveiled its fresh red and blue warpaint earlier this morning, spread across both of its Chevrolet Camaro entries for van Gisbergen and young charger team mate Broc Feeney.

The 2023 Supercars season heralds the arrival of ‘Gen 3’ – the category’s new generation of vehicles.

Supplied The striking Camaro features support from the likes of Supercheap Auto, Wurth, HP, and Harvey Norman.

Designed to be more cost effective and less aero dependent than the outgoing Gen 2 Holden ZB Commodore and Ford Mustang, it’s hoped that the switch will produce better racing.

“I think the new cars look cool, especially the shape of it,” van Gisbergen said. “The colours on the car are quite a big change for us this year as the last few years have been quite similar. The blue and red, mixed together with the white roof looks tough.

"The design and engineering team at Triple Eight have done a huge amount of work for the category along with a couple of other teams. But our mechanics have also done some crazy hours the last couple of months.

"When we rolled out at our first test day, the cars ran faultlessly, so that was awesome and a testament to their work.”

Numerous test days at Queensland Raceway and Winton Raceway have been held so far. Each team on the grid will attend a mandatory test event next week at Sydney Motorsport Park. The championship then opens proper on March 10–12 in Newcastle.

The introduction of a new car has the potential to shuffle the grid order, eliminating the advantage that some teams developed over others during the COTF and Gen 2 era of the series.

The last time a completely new generation of car was introduced was 2013, with the arrival of the ‘Car of the Future’ COTF architecture. In that season, a whopping 13 different drivers won races.

Supplied Gen 3 could mean a leveled playing field come the season opener next month.

"It’s a massively exciting era for the sport,” said Red Bull Ampol Racing team principal and managing director Jamie Whincup.

"We’ve been working on this Gen3 project for three years now. As soon as COVID hit the world, Triple Eight realised this was the time to develop a new product and we need it as quick as possible.

“The hours, dedication, blood, sweat and tears… it’s without doubt Triple Eights biggest achievement – second to none. It’s something we’re so proud of and will be a part of our legacy. [...] The cars look great. I might be biased, but I think it’s the best-looking livery we’ve had.”