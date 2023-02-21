Honda expands Jazz range with fresh RS model

Honda has brought back the Jazz RS for 2023, providing a sporty alternative to those considering the small hatchback.

Building on the Luxe model, the RS uses the same e:Hev hybrid powertrain but fettled to produce more power. Honda says there’s an extra 10kW in the drive motor, while the generator makes 8kW more than before and the petrol engine an extra 7kW. All in, the electric motor produces 90kW/253Nm, while the engine makes 78kW/127Nm.

As a reminder, Honda does its hybrid a bit differently. Most of the time, the electric motor does the heavy lifting, with the engine stepping in now and then to recharge the battery. It can also be used to drive the car at higher speeds. Unfortunately, the powertrain doesn’t use both the engine and motor at the same time, which is a bit of a shame.

SUPPLIED The Honda Jazz e:HEV has three drive modes, and the petrol engine only actually drives the wheels in one of them.

The RS also gets a handful of other tweaks, like paddles behind the steering wheel that adjust the amount of regeneration (which are much appreciated, but only for the RS), a slightly stiffer suspension tune with new dampers, bushings, roll bars, and stiffer spring rates in the rear with reduced rates up front.

All to better inject that Type R sporty DNA without actually building the Jazz Type R we all really want (admit it).

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The grey seats are specific to the RS, as is the yellow stitching.

Exterior additions include a more aerodynamic front end, a honey-comb front grille that also applies to other new Jazz models, RS-specific side sills, rear bumper and a discreet spoiler. And RS badging, of course.

I got a short drive in the newest Jazz family member, and even though it’s been a while since the last time I drove a Jazz, the RS definitely feels a bit spicier in the engine department. The steering is slightly heavier too, a bit more responsive than before, and the ride is indeed firmer.

The powertrain is still a lovely smooth thing, and will no doubt be resolutely frugal on fuel in spite of that extra output. There are fake upshifts – the Jazz still runs the weird transmission that it calls ‘e-CVT’ but is actually a single-gear unit that locks up at higher speeds to allow the petrol engine to drive the wheels directly.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The other major interior change is the steering wheel, which regains its third spoke.

This Jazz has drive modes too, Eco, Normal and Sport, which all do the stuff you expect them to do. There’s also the full Honda Sensing safety suite, which includes such hits as lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beams, and collision mitigation braking.

Honda is hoping the RS injection will help boost annual Jazz sales over the 2000 mark from the 1606 registrations in 2022, seeking the crown for the small car market. Big Red is targeting the Suzuki Swift in all its forms, the Mini Electric, Peugeot e-208, and Yaris Hybrid.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The front wheels are still driven primarily by an electric motor, which produces 90kW/253Nm.

Finally, the Jazz range has had a slight pricing shake-up. The entry Life model is gone (although it’s still on the Honda website for $28,000) making the Crosstar the new base. It starts at $30,700, and falls in the Clean Car zero band for rebates.

Next is the RS at $36,700 with a $3930 rebate, followed by the $37,000 Luxe Sport (which used to be the Luxe), also with a $3930 rebate. The Luxe Sport can be had with a new soft brown interior which adds $500 to the cost.