Honda has turned three of its classic bikes electric

This is the Honda Cub e:, an all-electric retelling of the classic Cub for China.

Honda has revealed new versions of the Cub, Dax and Zoomer motorbikes, which will be sold in China as electric commuters with the ‘e: bike’ suffix.

The trio have been specifically designed for the Chinese market, which has electric bike regulations (EB) that allow for maximum speeds of 25kph even if the bike doesn’t have pedals like a typical e-bike.

Starting with the Cub e:, the machine gets styling aped from the combustion Cub, which is generally regarded as the best-selling motorised vehicle ever built with more than 100 million on the road around the world since 1958.

Supplied The Dax e:, like the other two, gets pedals for manual power if riders run out of charge.

The electric version gets 17-inch wheels, round headlights and a 960Wh removable battery pack paired with a 400W motor, enough for a 65km range.

Next up, the Dax e: gets a similar design treatment as the Cub, with aesthetics pulled from the combustion Dax including high-rise handlebars and a boxy body. It gets a slightly larger 1.1kWh battery for a range of 80km with the same 400W motor and 25kph limited top speed.

Supplied Finally, the Zoomer e: has twin rear shocks and slightly more rugged tyres.

Finally, the Zoomer e: is effectively a Ruckus after an electrical make-over. It’s unclear what battery size it gets, but it should have a range of 90km.

All of the e-motorbikes get telescopic front forks, while the Cub and Dax get monoshock rears. The Zoomer looks to have twin shocks at the back for a slightly more rugged look. Both the Cub and Zoomer have disc brakes at the rear while the Dax has a drum.

Interestingly, all three seem to have chain-drive, unusual for electric two-wheelers. Usually they would have the motor mounted directly on the hub or using a belt-drive system. They also all get pedals like those on a pushbike if riders run out of juice.

Honda doesn’t mention any compatibility with its battery-swapping system, probably because it’s not available in China yet. The first Honda Power Pack Exchanger e: stations will initially be available in Japan and India.

Unfortunately for us not living in China, Honda doesn’t plan to sell its electric trio in other markets. It has plans for at least ten e-motorbikes by 2025 though, ranging from small commuters to larger “fun EVs”, which will come in addition to the Cub e:, Dax e: and Zoomer e:.

The first to come to Europe will be the EM1 e:, which will be compatible with the Power Pack Exchanger. It uses a hub-mounted motor good for a peak of 1.8kW of power and a range of “more than 40km”.