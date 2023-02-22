Man tries to outsmart police with a 'solar powered' Holden ute

The Yarra Ranges police weren't all that impressed by this Commodore owner's effort at creating an electric ute.

With just one fully electric pick-up on the market proper, and no others confirmed for sale in the immediate future, low-emissions solutions for ute drivers are few and far between. But, what if I told you that a Holden Commodore ute existed that was powered not by internal combustion, but by the sun?

Well, inevitably I’d be lying to you. No such Holden has ever existed. Not officially in any case, but one motorist from Victoria, Australia, decided to give it a go on their own. Unfortunately for them, didn’t exactly go to plan.

Yarra Ranges police shared one of its more unique pull-overs on social media on Monday of this week, detailing a Commodore ute dressed in a solar panel frock, in a ploy that (no surprise at all, here) was unsuccessful.

Yarra Ranges police Unfortunately, covering your old Commodore ute in solar panels doesn't really work.

In the post, police stated that the vehicle lacked number plates and a lapsed registration, while the driver themselves did not have a driver’s license. As a result of this, they were arrested, and the groundbreaking solar-powered Holden was impounded.

“At about 4:30PM yesterday, HWP members stopped the driver of this "solar-powered" Holden utility due to its lack of number plates,” reads the post.

Supplied James Hardisty runs Stuff through the process of coverting a gas engine to an electric battery in a ute.

“The 40-year-old driver was found to be unlicenced and the car was unregistered,” the police added. “The man was arrested on an unrelated bench warrant and his vehicle was later impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1,006.

“He will be invited along to the Magistrates Court at a future date to explain his actions.”

Prior to its demise as a brand, Holden did dabble in the world of electrification. It sold the Volt downunder – one of the first plug-in hybrids offered Down Under.

Supplied The ECOmmodore in all its turn-of-the-century glory.

The brand was also one of the first in its class to showcase a large sedan hybrid. In 2000 it debuted the ‘ECOmmodore’ concept – a hybrid version of its endlessly popular VT Commodore.

The ECOmmodore was fairly rudimentary by today’s standards, featuring an extended wheelbase and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine paired to an electric motor and a series of lead-acid batteries.

While Holden as a company no longer exists, the ECOmmodore survives as a display piece at the National Motor Museum in South Australia.