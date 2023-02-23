Mercedes-Benz electric E-Class lands in NZ

The Mercedes-Benz EQE is available in New Zealand now as the electric E-Class alterantive.

Mercedes-Benz has priced the electric EQE, which is available in New Zealand now.

As the name hints, the EQE is effectively the electric version of the E-Class. Compared to the EQS, it gets a slightly shorter wheelbase, with smaller overhangs and more recessed flanks, but the overall design is similarly aerodynamic with a 0.22 Cd (down 0.02 on the EQS).

The low drag coefficient rating helps the EQE scavenge more distance per charge, being more slippery through the air, while the shape also improves interior space. Compared to the combustion E-Class, the EQE has 80mm more interior length and 27mm more front shoulder room.

Local buyers are able to choose between the $132,100 EQE 300, the $145,000 EQE 350 4Matic and the high-performance Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4Matic, which costs $195,000.

Starting from the bottom, the entry 300 gets a 180kW/550Nm rear-mounted motor paired with an 89kWh battery. Using the generous NEDC cycle, Mercedes claims a maximum range of 626km. Expect that number to drop for the WLTP cycle.

It gets the latest version of the MBUX multimedia system, including Navigation Premium with an augmented reality overlay. A large centrally mounted OLED screen includes a fingerprint scanner to activate personalised driver profiles, while a head-up display is also included.

A quality Burmester surround sound system, smartphone integration for Apple and Android devices, and wireless charging are all standard as well. Other bits include an AMG Line interior, which includes sports seats, a leather multifunction steering wheel and AMG floor mats, along with heated and electrically adjustable front seats and a panoramic sunroof.

Next up is the EQE 350 4Matic which gets all-wheel drive thanks to another motor on the front axle. Total output is 215kW/765Nm, which drops the 0-100kph time from 7.3 seconds in the EQE 300 to 6.3 seconds. The NEDC-rated range is 590km.

Finally, the range-topper is the AMG 53 model, which gets two special motors that combine for 460kW and 950Nm and allow the four-door to hit 100kph in 3.5 seconds.

Standard features include an AMG interior, with a different steering wheel and front seats, air suspension, rear-wheel steering and red brake calipers.

All EQE models are covered by a Mercedes Benz five-year unlimited kilometre warranty, which includes free repair or replacement of manufacturing defects in material or workmanship. The EQE also includes a battery certificate for high-voltage batteries that applies for a term of 10 years or up to 250,000 kilometres.