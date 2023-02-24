Subway to build 'oasis' EV charging locations

Subway wants to create ‘charging oases’ like this all across the US.

Subway has announced plans to build a new electric vehicle charging network, which it is calling an ‘oasis’.

The sandwich-making fast-food giant has partnered with Gen Z EV Solutions and RED E charging to build the network across the United States, starting this year, and wants to make the spots more than just a place to charge your car.

Each location will offer multiple charging ports, picnic tables, WiFi, bathrooms, green space and playgrounds – hence the ‘oasis’ tag – to equip communities with the electrical infrastructure to cater to the increasing shift to electric vehicles

Supplied Subway didn’t specify how fast its chargers would be, nor how many sandwiches you can get from a charge session.

The oases will take a few years to build, so Subway is installing smaller-format fast chargers at some new or rebuilt restaurants across the US this year. Naturally, those charging their EVs at a Subway charger will benefit from special Subway promotions as well.

"We're constantly exploring new ways to innovate and exceed our guests' expectations for a high-quality, convenient experience," said Mike Kappitt, Chief Operating and Insights Officer of Subway.

"Our partnership with GenZ EV Solutions is a win for our guests, our franchisees and our planet, creating a dedicated space for drivers to charge their vehicle while enjoying their favourite Subway sandwich."

Subway is following the likes of Taco Bell, which announced in October 2022 that it would also be adding charge stations to its restaurants.

Unfortunately, there’s no word on if New Zealand will become home to any oases. However, ChargeNet has a network of more than 280 fast chargers dotted around the country, with at least 60 more in the pipeline. Other providers, like Evnex are offering lower-power ‘smart’ chargers for more intelligent energy use in dense areas, like malls or apartment complexes.