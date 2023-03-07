March Madness: Tesla app shows Auckland man's commute time has tripled

Wondering why your commute is taking so long? Here's the answer.

Aucklander Dinko Colic’s commute time between home in East Tamaki and work in Newmarket has almost tripled in the past year.

Using an app called Tessie, Colic has been tracking his drive time for the better part of a year after buying his Tesla Model 3 in December 2021.

A graph shows how his commute spiked from about 35 minutes in March 2022 all the way up to 68 minutes in late February 2023.

Some individual trips took as long as 92 minutes.

While the records are not continuous as his Tessie subscription lapsed a few times, Colic’s chart shows the unmistakable impact of Auckland’s ‘March Madness’ on the ride in to work.

“Maybe two weeks ago, I started noticing that the drive was taking longer than usual,” Colic said.

“That’s when I decided to log into my Tessie account online and download the data which is stored on their cloud database.”

Colic has lived in Auckland since 2004 but his previous jobs didn’t need a commute.

It’s his first ‘March Madness’ and “it seems very mad indeed,” he said.

On his chart, the red line represents the trend, while each blue dot is a trip to work.

“I'm lucky (or unlucky) enough to carpool to work with my father, who also works in Newmarket. It not only lets me take the T2 lane at the onramp, but also is better for the environment,” Colic said.

“I can only imagine how much less traffic there would be if each vehicle had at least two people in it.”

Ideally Colic would take a train to Newmarket, but there are no train stations anywhere near where he lives.

Asked whether he might bus to work, Colic was adamant: no.

“They are terrible, and I'd rather be stuck in my car to be honest,” he said.

”But I do enjoy the train when I get the opportunity. Occasionally for work I need to be in Britomart, and I always catch the train there and back from my Newmarket office.”

According to Waka Kotahi, 2023’s March Madness is back to pre-Covid levels.

Based on the numbers collected so far, March itself looks to get a lot more congested.

Except the days around the record-breaking Auckland Anniversary flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle that quickly followed, almost twice as many days so far this year have had heavier traffic volumes than in 2019.

Auckland Transport has been battling a bus driver shortage, which exacerbated by Covid-19 has forced the agency to cancel thousands of daily bus trips.

Meanwhile, two sections of the rail network are closed or limited by major track repairs.

Richard Harrison, Auckland Transport’s metro optimisation manager, said unlike in previous years, when the agency could add more buses to busy routes at peak times, there was nothing it could do this year.

It was trying to reallocate the largest buses to routes with the highest demand and advise passengers who could to avoid the morning and evening peaks.