Alfa Romeo has nearly sold out of its unconfirmed supercar

The mighty Alfa Romeo 8C could be in line for a successor, which is yet to be confirmed but already nearly sold out.

In spite of the fact that Alfa Romeo nor its parent company Stellantis have actually officially signed off on the project, the Italian maker has “nearly sold out” of its upcoming supercar, which could be badged 6C.

Stellantis is due to make a call on the supercar in April, with a reveal in the second half of the year if things go in the right direction, but according to an interview between Autocar UK and Alfa Romeo’s boss, Jean-Phillipe Imparato, deposits have already been taken. “It will be sold out before I unveil the car,” he said.

It’s unclear what the car will look like or what it will be powered by, but it seems combustion will play a part. “To take this type of decision in 2022 in a group like Stellantis, everyone considers that you are completely mad,” said Imparato, hinting at the lack of total electrification.

Supplied As it stands, the spiciest Alfa is the Giulia GTAm, making 397kW.

“We are working on something that I could put alongside the 8C in the museum of Arese, being proud of our contribution to the history of Alfa Romeo. That is what we want,” he added.

The car won’t be a track-only model, instead able to be driven every day. However, as development is ongoing and the folks at Stellantis still need to be convinced, it could reach into hypercar territory with an appropriately eye-watering price tag.

SUPPLIED The last two-door Alfa Romeo did was the brilliant little 4C.

“It’s not done yet, but it’s ongoing. The positioning is ongoing. We have so many fans asking for something special.”

Beyond the supercar, Alfa Romeo is planning to launch one model each year up until 2027. The supercar will run parallel to this. Each year of success between now and 2027 will allow a subsequent model to be signed off.

Other new models include fresh SUVs above and below the Tonale, with the smaller due next year as an all-electric Alfa version of the Jeep Avenger. The larger will replace the Stelvio sometime around 2026, also electric.

Alfa Romeo will have a plug-in hybrid on offer for the first time ever in the Tonale SUV.

Additionally, Alfa Romeo will replace the Giulia in 2025, which will be the first model in Stellantis to ride on the company’s next-generation 800 volt electric architecture. “It has 5G and new era technology that will bring to market something special,” said Imparato on this new platform.

The new Giulia will apparently be headed by a 745kW Quadrifoglio variant, while the range will start at around the 260kW mark. That new Quadrifoglio will almost certainly get all-wheel drive, making it a sizeable update on the current 375kW twin-turbo V6 rear-wheel drive model.

Alfa could use the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore as a base, which uses one motor on the front axle and two on the rear. Driving range should be around 700km.

Supplied Maserati could lend the bones of its electric GranTurismo Folgore to the new Giulia.

Also on the table are different body styles, including roadsters and hatchbacks. Imparato said that electric ‘skateboard’ platforms open up many opportunities for different vehicle shapes.

All core models will be electric by 2025, with the entire Alfa range going electric two years later. “On questions of legislation, on global warming and the global ecosystem, there is no alternative,” said Imparato. “That’s why we want to be part of the game.”

“We will switch in a real concrete substitution mode. I don’t want you [customers/owners] to suffer from anything [because of] the switch; I want you to love it.”