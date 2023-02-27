Toyota issues warning: Be 'extra careful' with used cars after floods

Airbags, engines, and electrics all especially vulnerable to terminal flood damage, says Toyota’s James Jewell.

Toyota’s local arm has issued a warning to consumers, asking them to be particularly vigilant and careful when buying a used car this year following the North Island’s extensive flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle.

Thousands of vehicles are understood to have been written off as a result of the recent floods, with many now sitting in storage lots awaiting a future of being sold, parted out, or crushed.

In its statement, Toyota New Zealand states that the biggest concern at the moment is vehicles that weren’t insured prior to the floods that could be “snuck onto the used car market” once they’ve “dried out”.

Technical Service Manager at Toyota New Zealand, James Jewell, says that those shopping for a used car in the wake of the floods should be careful and, where possible, get vehicles inspected by the likes of an AA inspector.

According to Jewell, insurance companies are quick to write off vehicles if there are any signs that water has been inside the interior, due to the likelihood that a large number of components – including electrics – need replacing.

Warning signs that inspectors will look out for include a lingering silt residue, early signs of rust on untreated steel, and staining. Airbags are also vulnerable to damage, says Jewell.

“Safety components such as airbag inflators and seat belt pre-tensioners are highly vulnerable to moisture,” says Jewell.

“The seat belt devices that pull a seat belt tight in a collision are under a seat and easily damaged by water. They may dry out but could then malfunction and not operate as intended – causing early deployment, no deployment or more force than intended.”

Supplied Utes and 4x4s that waded through flood waters could have lingering issues that emerge down the line.

New Zealand’s high ratio of high-riding utes proved useful in particularly flood-ravaged areas. But Jewell says that these vehicles could also harbour future issues depending on how much water they faced.

“Any higher than maximum wading depth is going to result in water entering breather pipes for transmissions and differentials,” Jewell adds.

“A tell-tale sign of water getting into driveline fluids is milkiness. If the fluid looks like strawberry milkshake or mushroom soup, you’ve got water in the oil and it needs to be flushed and replaced.

“If you have driven your vehicle through high flood waters, I would get it serviced immediately and replace transmission and drivetrain fluids.”

Turners believes that around 10,000 vehicles are likely to be written off as a result of the wild weather, with the Insurance Council of New Zealand – Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa – stating late last week that around 10% of those cars are unlikely to be covered by their insurers.