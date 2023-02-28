EVs and a fire-breathing sports sedan headline BMW's huge 2023

Stuff attends the Australasian launch of the all-new BMW 7 Series ahead of its arrival in New Zealand later this year.

BMW New Zealand wants to grow more in 2023, a goal it wants to achieve with more than ten product launches scheduled before the year is out.

Speaking at a media event yesterday, BMW NZ managing director, Adam Shaver, said that local sales in 2022 were down by 9.3%, largely due to external issues like Covid, the semiconductor shortage, and the conflict in Ukraine.

But he believes that 2023 will be better, and a strong forthcoming portfolio backs his words up. Over 2022, BMW shifted 454 plug-in hybrids, an increase of 134% on 2021, while pure-EV sales went up by 500%, owing to the introduction of the iX, iX3 and i4 last year as well as the introduction of the Clean Car Programme.

Supplied BMW’s X1 and iX1 duo aims to claim the premium compact crossover space at both ends.

BMW is continuing that electric pressure with the i7 and iX1 coming this month, the latter expected to be a volume seller with a starting price of $97,500. As a brief refresher, it uses two electric motors to drive all four wheels with a maximum output of 230kW and 494Nm of torque. That’s enough to hit 100kph in 5.6 seconds, right up there with the current crop of hot hatchbacks like the Golf GTI and Honda Civic Type R.

READ MORE:

* BMW reveals 330kW rear-drive M2 Coupe

* All-electric BMW iX1 coming with hot-hatch power

* Revealed: BMW debuts 405kW M3 CS super sedan

* Electric Mini in, but i3 out for BMW New Zealand?



The battery is a 65kWh pack supporting charge rates up to 130kW, allowing a 10-80% charge in a smidge under half an hour. BMW says the iX1 will be able to drive up to 440km per charge, and that the motors are built entirely without rare-earth metals. The battery uses cobalt and lithium mined from responsible mines.

Supplied BMW NZ managing director Adam Shaver, pictured at the brand’s business conference.

If you’re more interested in a plug-in hybrid, BMW has the 225e xDrive coming in May, which will start at $78,500, making it eligible for the Clean Car Programme discount. It uses a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine on the front axle with an electric motor on the rear, making a combined 180kW/477Nm. Electric range has been improved to a claimed 90km on the WLTP cycle thanks to a 14.2kWh battery under the floor.

Another plug-in option at the other end of the pricing scale is the 750e xDrive, providing a combustion-based alternative to the electric i7.

The second new 7 Series to land in New Zealand combines BMW’s turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six and a rear-mounted electric motor to produce 400kW and 745Nm, enough to sling the limo to 100kph in 4.8 seconds. BMW says it’ll consume 1.1L/100km and drive up to 90km on electric power only.

Supplied An impressive 15 units of BMW’s limited edition M3 CS are destined for our shores.

Like the i7, buyers can option on the 31.5-inch Theatre Screen for rear passengers from May, as part of the Connoisseur Lounge package, which also includes the brilliant 1965-watt Bowers and Wilkins surround sound system.

Moving beyond electric stuff, BMW confirmed New Zealand is in line for 15 M3 CS models, which is somewhat surprising considering it will be built in limited numbers for a limited time. Shaver said that one in four BMWs sold is an M car, which helped the local arm push for more allocation.

The M3 CS is a lightened and spiced version of the regular M3, with power upped to 405kW from the M3 Competition’s 375kW figure. Torque remains at 650Nm. It is only available with xDrive all-wheel drive and an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. Thanks to a bunch of extra carbon fibre and other weight savings tweaks, BMW has shaved 20kg off the M3 Competition xDrive’s total weight for 1776kg in total.

Supplied BMW New Zealand customers love an M badge, whether it’s on an M3 or on an SUV.

It ain’t cheap though, with each slot asking $264,900, reflecting the specialness of the car. The first cars should arrive in June.

Next, the X5 and X6 are getting a mid-life update around July with the addition of a 48-volt mild hybrid system the biggest addition, which can inject 9kW and 200Nm when needed, as well as helping reduce fuel consumption by taking load off the engine.

The interior gets BMW’s new curved display and latest operating system, while the exterior can be had with an illuminated grille.

Supplied The 225e xDrive plug-in hybrid arrives in May and will be eligible for a Clean Car Discount rebate.

Other improvements include the X5 xDrive50e’s electric range going up to between 94 and 110km, the X5 and X6 xDrive30d’s reworked diesel engines now producing 210kW/650Nm, and adaptive suspension coming as standard.

Pricing is as follows: $149,900 for the X5 xDrive30d; $191,900 for the X6 xDrive30d; $174,900 for the X5 xDrive50e; and $199,900 for the 390kW/750Nm, V8-powered X5 M60i.

Other models coming include the M2, M3 Touring and XM, all of which are due between April and May, and an interesting mystery car at the end of the year. No word at all on what that might be, but we’re certainly interested...