Electric cars less popular with women than men, says study

Less than 30% of United States EV sales in 2022 were to women, according to S&P Global Mobility.

With new electric vehicles entering the market thick and fast, and questions about mass adoption continuing to be ongoing, which customers are most likely to drive EV transition is a marketing question that persists.

Against this backdrop, S&P Global Mobility has released its latest study diving into EV ownership – ultimately coming to the conclusion that EVs “have a gender issue with women”.

“This lack of appeal among women is certainly a concern for these new brands as they grow their market presence. But it also shows that established OEMs are having issues reaching women as well as they move into the EV space,” it said.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF A Stuff reporter takes an EV on a long journey from Wellington to Napier to test our charging network.

Using its own CY 2022 vehicle registration data, S&P Global Mobility calculates that approximately 41.2% of new personal vehicle registrations in the US were to women. It states that this number slips down to just 28% when it comes to the number of women that registered an EV in the United States in 2022.

The brand drilled down into four specific EV brands; Tesla, Polestar, Rivian, and Lucid. It found that while Tesla’s female customer representation was above average (33.1%), Polestar, Lucid, and Rivian were all below average on 24.7%, 19.5%, and 14.5%, respectively.

Jamie Kelter Davis/Bloomberg Rivian’s R1-T pick-up’s customer base, somewhat unsurprisingly, skews male.

“A lot of the mainstream brands are adopting an EV strategy,” said Cheryl Woodworth, associate director of consulting for S&P Global Mobility.

“How are they going to launch these vehicles? Who are they going to focus on? If they aren't getting women buyers, they're not going to hit the sales numbers that they need.”

S&P notes in its report that the likes of Rivian’s R1-T electric pick-up operate within a vehicle segment that tends to skew male. The group also notes that the only brands that have even more of a male centric customer base are exotic car companies like Bugatti and McLaren.

Jay Janner Tesla’s female customer base for 2022 was well above the claimed industry average.

It has long been established that women represent a tiny proportion of the customer base for expensive, exclusive cars. In 2015, Reuters reported that women made up just 10% of the customer base for Lamborghini and Ferrari.

Electric cars are often more expensive than internal combustion engine counterparts, and often target a higher end of the market. Price could therefore be a factor behind the trend.

Chief diversity officer for S&P Global Mobility Marc Bland believes that women are more concerned about range anxiety in EVs than men.

“That EVs aren't being purchased by women is leading to more questions than answers. Women shoppers have concerns about range anxiety and safety. These brands need to do a lot more educating.”

Robert Steven/Stuff ‘Range anxiety’ is a frequently cited reason for why some customers steer clear of EVs.

A joint study released in 2018 by the University of Sussex and the University of Aarhus said that the world’s motoring brands would benefit from increasing their focus on marketing towards women customers.

“Highly educated women are an untapped but potentially lucrative market for electric vehicle sales because they have greater environmental and fuel efficiency awareness than men,” it said.

“[...] Women drive fewer kilometres per day, expect to pay less for their next car and have considerably less experience of driving electric vehicles than men.

“[...] Men give more importance to speed and acceleration and design and style when choosing a car, while women rank ease of operation, safety, running costs and environmental impact - making electric vehicles a better fit for their specification.”