First drive: Mazda CX-60 tested in Japan

Every few years, Mazda gets to a point where it slams down a bravery pill, steps out of the parapet, puffs out its chest, and demands to be taken more seriously as a ‘premium’ car manufacturer. Mazda’s lineage is dotted with stories of ambition and a desire to elevate itself beyond being just another Japanese car company – whether it’s popularising the rotary engine or its attempt to launch ‘Amati’ in the early 1990s.

And Mazda’s back at it again. The marque has a shiny new platform that it thinks can push it into the premium SUV space. And here’s the first model from that platform; the CX-60.

Make me an instant expert. What do I need to know?

Matthew Hansen/Stuff What was that, something about light at the end of the tunnel?

The CX-60 sits atop Mazda’s new ‘large product group’ architecture. Its development has been years in the making, with particular attention paid towards driving dynamics and refinement – Mazda’s sights on Lexus and those in Germany as a benchmark to aim for.

The new platform comes with new engines, too, in the form of a pair of 3.3-litre 48V mild hybrid straight sixes (one diesel, one petrol), and a 2.5-litre petrol plug-in hybrid. Developing a new inline six in today’s age of EV transition is a risky move on Mazda’s part, underlining the brand’s commitment to the premium ambition bit.

The CX-60 is predictably larger than its closest current equivalent, the CX-5. Measuring 4745mm long, 1890mm wide, and 1685mm tall, it’s 170mm longer and 45mm wider than the brand’s best seller. It also packs an extra 170mm between the wheels.

While those differences in dimensions might not look so drastic, it’s a bit of a different story when you lay your eyes on the thing. There are familiar features, like the signature curved surfacing on the doors and the way the grille seeps into the headlights.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff It isn’t Japan without some form of cherry blossom present.

But the CX-60’s proportions are all new. The glasshouse has been pushed back and the rear arches bolstered, and the front end made more vertical. The former emphasises the deliberate rear-biased nature of the new Mazda platform, the latter intends to achieve “a look of strength”.

“Noble toughness” and “authentic beauty” … that’s what CX-60 chief designer Akira Tamatani describes as the underlying design concepts behind these looks. Those who don’t think it looks much different to the CX-5, CX-8 and the like should prepare to be surprised once they see it in person.

Where did you drive it?

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The CX-60 looks quite a bit different compared to the CX-5, particularly in side profile.

Our first taste of the CX-60 came in Mazda’s hometown of Hiroshima, Japan. Landing in Tokyo, we hopped aboard one of Japan’s incredible bullet trains – covering a trip not dissimilar to Auckland to Wellington in a relatively brisk four hours (even managing to sneak a peek at the fabulous Mount Fuji out the window on the way).

Our drive kicked off at Mazda’s headquarters near the heart of Hiroshima, with our media group driving to the company’s Hofu Plant in Yamaguchi prefecture (where the CX-60 will be produced) before looping back to base.

Unfortunately, the drive included precious little driving on the sorts of twisty, challenging roads that Mazda’s new architecture was likely designed to conquer. No matter, our time with radar cruise control engaged gave us plenty of time to soak up the CX-60’s stunning interior.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Elegant but simple, the CX-60’s cabin is a winner.

The dashboard layout is an evolution of what we’ve seen in the MX-30. Tamatani refers to it as “our view of Japanese premium” and “beauty in simplicity”. Each of these terms can be seen as an expansion to Mazda’s often referenced ‘Kaicho effect’ and ‘Hacho effect’ methodologies.

The whopping integrated 12.3-inch touchscreen comes framed with either Nappa leather or a unique fabric that plays with the light. This fabric, exclusive to flagship trims, also features a unique ‘Kakenui’ stitching technique intended to reference local precision knot tying. It’s an airy, open, warming place to sit, with a healthy amount of room in the second row and 477 litres of boot space.

We drove the 3.3-litre diesel at launch, and found it to be a peppy and sharp companion. At motorway speeds and around town it operates relatively quietly, undoubtedly aided by its mild hybrid system. It reacts well to sudden jabs of throttle, too, thanks in part to the 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff ‘Kakenui’ is a unique stitch meant to reference precision knot tying, and a neat piece of detail on the CX-60’s dashboard.

While quick to drop a few cogs on command and smooth at speed, we found the DCT to be a little clunky when coasting at low speeds (a fairly standard DCT trait). It’s also worth noting that, on Hiroshima’s occasionally inclement roads, the CX-60’s double wishbone and multilink damping felt on the firm side at times. To be fair, most of its Euro rivals have similar gripes.

And what of the handling? Well, we did get to enjoy a brief blast up a narrow, intricate piece of winding road to a scenic viewing spot overlooking the city. In that short burst, the CX-60’s platform felt more than capable, with no discernable understeer from the front end and some nice communication from the rear. Just what we want from a platform so keen to underline its rearward bias, and perhaps a justification for going with a harsher ride calibration.

What’s the pick of the range?

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Mazda CX-60 chief designer, Akira Tamatani.

Well to be frank, we don’t know yet. New Zealand’s range line-up has yet to be confirmed, so it’s hard to say. We drove a spec referred to in Japan as the ‘Premium Sport’, while most of the neatest bits of luxury tinsel are attached to a sister flagship called ‘Premium Modern’. We suspect that a blend of these two could land here with a ‘Takami’ badge attached. If so, it’ll be the one to grab.

More interesting is engine selection. The diesel 3.3 is excellent (Mazda, please chuck this in the BT-50), but we already know it will be comfortably outsold by the petrol 3.3 on our shores. The PHEV is the wildcard of the trio. Its success is likely to hinge on how much extra Mazda charges for it.

Why would I buy it?

Matthew Hansen/Stuff A fully electric CX-60 isn’t currently in the pipeline, but could surface later.

This represents a genuine step up from Mazda in the refinement and quality department – a step up some of us probably didn’t think could be done given the high bar set by some of the brand’s existing models.

Mazda expects the CX-60 to both help the brand retain CX-5-owning customers wanting something more exclusive, and lure in new customers from European carmakers like Volvo and Audi.

Why wouldn’t I buy it?

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Mazda CX-60 project manager, Kohei Shibata.

Mazda has yet to confirm pricing for the CX-60, but all of its admittedly impressive whistles and bells are likely to come at a solid premium relative to the CX-5 we know and love. The lack of a dedicated EV option is a curly one, too.

Mazda CX-60 production manager Kohei Shibata says the brand “has to” consider making an electric model on this new platform. Whether one comes along soon is another question entirely.