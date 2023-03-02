Every new EV under $80k for 2023 (so far)

Tesla’s ever-popular Model Y can be had for less than $80,000, making it eligible for a rebate.

You might have seen us talking about electric and low-emission vehicles coming in around the $80,000 mark and making a bit of noise about those that slot in beneath it. But why?

Vehicles below that price are eligible for the Clean Car Discount, which currently operates on a sliding scale based on emissions. That means hybrids and clean-burning combustion cars may claw back some money on the first registration, and electric vehicles get the full $8625 rebate, so we’ve grouped every EV that fits the bill.

We’ve also seen plenty of comments asking why we call those vehicles ‘affordable’. That’s relative, considering where prices were just a few years ago and that the most popular vehicle in New Zealand is the Ford Ranger, which routinely costs above $50,000. In fact, Ford sold more Ranger Wildtraks with the 3.0-litre V6 than any other Ranger in January, an $82k ute.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL Here is every new electric car you can buy in New Zealand as of September 2022.

Affordability with EVs is a slow process. Experts previously said that price parity with combustion would happen around the 2025 mark, but have now pushed that back owing to various global issues unforeseen a few years ago. At the moment, we have a few EVs nudging below $50,000 before any rebates, which is fantastic, and there will be more later in the year when the likes of MG and BYD introduce new models. Perhaps then we’ll see a sub-$40k native price, which will make EVs truly affordable.

BYD Seal and Dolphin

Supplied The BYD Dolphin is slated to launch in New Zealand in Q3, and could become the country's new cheapest EV.

BYD is gearing up to introduce two new models this year, the Seal and the Dolphin. The Seal will be a four-door sedan while the Dolphin is a smaller hatchback. They are yet to be detailed and priced in full but rumour has it the Dolphin will be markedly cheaper than anything else on the market, potentially asking less than $40,000.

Starting price: TBC.

TBC. Powertrain: TBC.

TBC. Claimed range: TBC.

MG ZS EV

Supplied MG updated the ZS EV last year, currently the cheapest EV in New Zealand.

The MG ZS EV was the first properly affordable EV on the market when it launched here a year or two ago. Now it’s been facelifted to match the rest of the ZS range and given a bit more range to make it even more enticing, without bumping its price.

Starting price: $49,990.

$49,990. Powertrain: 51kWh battery, single electric motor, 130kW/353Nm, FWD.

51kWh battery, single electric motor, 130kW/353Nm, FWD. Claimed range: 320km.

GWM Ora

Nile Bijoux/Stuff GWM is set to introduce the Ora, formerly the Good Cat, into New Zealand.

Formerly the Ora Good Cat, the GWM Ora has just landed on New Zealand shores. It’s a small hatchback, rather than an SUV, offered with two different battery sizes. While the base price matches the MG ZS EV, the Ora still requires on-roads on top, which makes it the second-cheapest EV on the market when taking those into account.

Starting price: $49,990.

$49,990. Powertrain: 48kWh or 63kWh battery, single electric motor, 126kW/250Nm, FWD.

48kWh or 63kWh battery, single electric motor, 126kW/250Nm, FWD. Claimed range: 310km to 420km.

BYD Atto 3

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The BYD Atto 3, parked in the Chinese brand's Botany store.

BYD really hit the ground running in New Zealand last year, with its Atto 3 SUV pulling big sales and the NZ Motoring Writers’ Guild Car of the Year award last month. The Atto 3 packs proprietary battery tech that is apparently the safest in the world, a rotating centre screen and an interior that is meant to resemble youth and fitness.

Starting price: $58,990.

$58,990. Powertrain: 42kWh battery, single electric motor, 87kW/220Nm, FWD.

42kWh battery, single electric motor, 87kW/220Nm, FWD. Claimed range: 320km to 420km.

Fiat 500e

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The all-new Fiat 500 EV, spotted in New Zealand for the first time.

Fiat is set to introduce the all-electric 500e later this year, which represents the first step of electrification for the brand. A faster Abarth 500e will also land as one of the first fully electric performance hatches. It’ll be interesting to see how the Italian fares in a competitive market, as it has a fairly high asking price for what it offers.

Starting price: $59,990 (Abarth TBC).

$59,990 (Abarth TBC). Powertrain: 48kWh or 63kWh battery, single electric motor, 126kW/250Nm, FWD.

48kWh or 63kWh battery, single electric motor, 126kW/250Nm, FWD. Claimed range: 310km.

Opel Corsa-e and Opel Mokka-e

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The fully electric Opel Mokka-e marks the return of the German brand to New Zealand roads.

Opel launched in New Zealand late last year with two electric models, the Corsa-e and Mokka-e. The electric Corsa is based on Peugeot's e-208, which means a front-mounted motor generating 100kW and 260Nm with a 50kWh battery, while the Mokka-e is essentially a reskin of the Peugeot e-2008 with the same powertrain.

Starting price: $59,990 and $69,990.

$59,990 and $69,990. Powertrain: 50kWh battery, single electric motor, 100kW/260Nm, FWD.

50kWh battery, single electric motor, 100kW/260Nm, FWD. Claimed range: 383km (Corsa-e) and 363km (Mokka-e)

Nissan Leaf

DAVID LINKLATER The Nissan Leaf continues for another year.

The iconic Nissan Leaf soldiers on for 2023, available in two battery sizes. Rumour has it, Nissan is looking at replacing the model with a brand new small SUV (as is the way these days), but for now the electric hatchback remains.

Starting price: $63,990.

$63,990. Powertrain: 39kWh or 59kWh battery, single electric motor, 110kW/320Nm or 160kW/340Nm, FWD.

39kWh or 59kWh battery, single electric motor, 110kW/320Nm or 160kW/340Nm, FWD. Claimed range: 270km to 385km.

Peugeot e-208 and e-2008

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff Peugeot’s e-208 shares its DNA with the Opel Corsa-e.

Like the Corsa-e and Mokka-e, the Peugeot electric siblings resemble a hatchback and a small SUV. And, like the Corsa-e and Mokka-e, they both use the same powertrains, but the French versions are a tad more expensive with less range, weirdly. Probably down to aerodynamics.

Starting price: $64,990 and $73,990.

$64,990 and $73,990. Powertrain: 50kWh battery, single electric motor, 100kW/260Nm, FWD.

50kWh battery, single electric motor, 100kW/260Nm, FWD. Claimed range: 349km (e-208) and 332km (e-2008).

Hyundai Ioniq Electric hatchback

DAVID LINKLATER The Hyundai Ioniq is still selling, but don’t think it’s part of the Ioniq family.

Hyundai still sells the original Ioniq, the hatchback available in hybrid, PHEV and electric variants. It’ll probably be discontinued soon, considering it isn’t part of the new Ioniq family (confusing, sorry) populated by the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, so get one while you can.

Starting price: $65,990

$65,990 Powertrain: 38kWh battery, single electric motor, 100kW/295Nm, FWD.

38kWh battery, single electric motor, 100kW/295Nm, FWD. Claimed range: 311km.

Mazda MX-30

Supplied The MX-30 is Mazda’s first fully electric vehicle, but it can also be had in mild-hybrid form and, soon, as a rotary-fed range-extender version.

Mazda’s first electric model, the MX-30, is a funky little thing with freestyle doors, a cork-imbued interior, and one of the smallest batteries on the market. That’s by design, with Mazda saying that a smaller battery has less of an environmental impact and that this sort of vehicle doesn’t need a massive range.

Starting price: $68,590

$68,590 Powertrain: 36kWh battery, single electric motor, 107kW/271Nm, FWD.

36kWh battery, single electric motor, 107kW/271Nm, FWD. Claimed range: 200km.

Tesla Model 3 and Model Y

SUPPLIED The Tesla Model 3 has had a few price cuts recently.

Tesla has cut prices for its extremely popular models a couple of times already this year in response to the changing market. That means the Model 3 is as cheap as it’s ever been, while the Model Y continues to sell in huge numbers.

Starting price: $68,900 (Model 3) or $73,900 (Model Y)

$68,900 (Model 3) or $73,900 (Model Y) Powertrain: 50kWh or 75kWh battery, single or dual motors, 150kW/350Nm, 258kW/527Nm or 336kW/639Nm RWD or AWD (Model 3) or 60kWh or 75kWh, 220kW/420Nm or 336kW/639Nm (Model Y)

50kWh or 75kWh battery, single or dual motors, 150kW/350Nm, 258kW/527Nm or 336kW/639Nm RWD or AWD (Model 3) or 60kWh or 75kWh, 220kW/420Nm or 336kW/639Nm (Model Y) Claimed range: 491-602km (Model 3) or 455km to 514km (Model Y).

Kia Niro EV

Supplied Kia’s Niro EV was updated recently with a new face.

Another longstanding badge in the world of EVs, the recently refreshed Kia Niro EV is still hanging around in 2023. It’s much more of a conventional SUV than the EV6 (well, modern conventional, don’t start on how SUVs aren’t what they used to be), and still offers some good stats in the face of the competition.

Starting price: $68,990

$68,990 Powertrain: 64kWh battery, single motor, 150kW/255Nm, FWD.

64kWh battery, single motor, 150kW/255Nm, FWD. Claimed range: 460km.

Hyundai Kona Electric II

Supplied/Supplied Narrow headlights and an enclosed grille are part of the Kona Electric’s update.

The Kona Electric is Hyundai’s version of the electric Niro. You might be spotting a trend here. The SUV got a refresh in 2021, with a more aerodynamic front end, enclosed grille, more digitised dash, and better safety gubbins.

Starting price: $69,990

$69,990 Powertrain: 39kWh or 64kWh battery, single motor, FWD or AWD.

39kWh or 64kWh battery, single motor, FWD or AWD. Claimed range: 478km to 551km.

Mini Electric

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The Mini Electric is only available as a three-door.

Mini’s first – and so far only – EV landed back in 2021, in three-door trim. Which, really, is the one you want. It’s a city car, which means a small battery and modest range, but it’s still a great drive, provided you’re not far from a charger.

Starting price: $70,155

$70,155 Powertrain: 33kWh battery, single motor, 100kW/295Nm, FWD.

33kWh battery, single motor, 100kW/295Nm, FWD. Claimed range: 233km.

Polestar 2

Supplied Polestar has given its popular Polestar 2 a refresh for 2023, with tweaked styling, more power, a bigger battery, and more.

Polestar used to be Volvo’s performance arm but got spun off into its own brand a few years ago. You can see the Swedish links in its first car to arrive in New Zealand, the Model 3-targeting Polestar 2. With Tesla’s recent price cuts, the Polestar 2 is a bit more expensive now, but it’s still right in the fight.

Starting price: $76,900

$76,900 Powertrain: 69kWh or 88kWh battery, single or dual electric motors, 170kW/330Nm or 300kW/660Nm (350kW with Performance pack), FWD or AWD.

69kWh or 88kWh battery, single or dual electric motors, 170kW/330Nm or 300kW/660Nm (350kW with Performance pack), FWD or AWD. Claimed range: 478km to 551km.

Kia EV6

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The EV6 is Kia’s first dedicated EV.

Sharing its bones with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the Kia EV6 is the first dedicated electric vehicle for the brand (the Niro is also available as a combustion-based hybrid and a plug-in hybrid). It offers decent range and tech for the single sub-$80k model available. You can go bigger and better, like the Stinger GT-replacing $140k EV6 GT, but you won’t get a rebate.

Starting price: $76,990

$76,990 Powertrain: 58kWh or 77kWh battery, single or dual motors, 124kW/350Nm or 239kW/605Nm or 430kW/740Nm, FWD or AWD.

58kWh or 77kWh battery, single or dual motors, 124kW/350Nm or 239kW/605Nm or 430kW/740Nm, FWD or AWD. Claimed range: 394km to 528km.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Supplied Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 is mechanically similar to the EV6.

Speaking of which, the Ioniq 5 is Hyundai’s boxy SUV to Kia’s swoopy wagon. It was the first of the brand’s new wave of BEVs, to be joined soon by the Ioniq 6 and a sporty Ioniq 5 N model. Hyundai has one model under $80,000, with everything else firmly in the Clean Car zero band.

Starting price: $79,990

$79,990 Powertrain: 58kWh or 77kWh battery, single or dual motors, 125kW/350Nm or 160kW/350Nm or 225kW/605Nm, FWD or AWD.

58kWh or 77kWh battery, single or dual motors, 125kW/350Nm or 160kW/350Nm or 225kW/605Nm, FWD or AWD. Claimed range: 384km to 481km.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Supplied Is this the most anticipated EV of 2023?

Due in the next few months, Ford’s Mustang Mach-E is probably the most interesting EV coming up this year that we know of. The cheapest model will be a $79,990 rear-drive thing, while the range-topping GT will also arrive for those seeking maximum performance.

Starting price: $79,990

$79,990 Powertrain: 76kWh or 99kWh battery, single or dual motors, 198kW/430Nm or 258kW/560Nm or 358kW/860Nm, RWD or AWD.

76kWh or 99kWh battery, single or dual motors, 198kW/430Nm or 258kW/560Nm or 358kW/860Nm, RWD or AWD. Claimed range: 440km to 550km

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Supplied The swoopy Ioniq 6 will be eligible for the Clean Car Discount.

The second new Ioniq model will be the Ioniq 6 Streamliner, boasting some seriously impressive aerodynamics and range figures. One model slips under the $80k mark, like the Ioniq 5, but it still manages more than 400km of claimed range. Going up to the $94k model with the larger 77kWh battery means range breaks the 600km mark,

Starting price: $79,990

$79,990 Powertrain: 58kWh or 77kWh battery, single or dual motors, 111kW/350Nm or 168kW/350Nm or 239kW/605Nm, RWD or AWD.

58kWh or 77kWh battery, single or dual motors, 111kW/350Nm or 168kW/350Nm or 239kW/605Nm, RWD or AWD. Claimed range: 429km to 614km

Lexus UX 300e

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The UX 300e is the first BEV from Lexus.

Lexus’ first EV is the UX 300e, which is basically an electric conversion of the UX 250h hybrid. It has a few tweaks compared to the hybrids, like retuned suspension, more sound deadening, and a pokier powertrain.

Starting price: $79,990

$79,990 Powertrain: 54kWh battery, single motor, 150kW/300Nm, FWD.

54kWh battery, single motor, 150kW/300Nm, FWD. Claimed range: 315km

LDV Mifa 9

Dave McLeod/Stuff The LDV Mifa 9 is the only electric van on the market right now.

If you want an electric van, you’re pretty hamstrung. The LDV Mifa 9 is the only choice, a 5.2-metre long seven-seater with a healthy 90kWh battery, 180kW of power and 430km of range. Pushing the price up means you get extra luxury bits too, in exchange for the rebate.

Starting price: $79,990

$79,990 Powertrain: 90kWh battery, single motor, 180kW/350Nm, FWD.

90kWh battery, single motor, 180kW/350Nm, FWD. Claimed range: 430km

LDV eT60

Supplied Similarly, the LDV eT60 is the first and only electric ute in New Zealand at the moment.

The only electric ute on the market also comes from LDV with the eT60. It snicks under the rebate limit too, with the only model available with an 88.5kWh battery and a 130kW/310Nm rear-mounted electric motor. LDV says it will drive 325km between charges and tow a maximum of 1500kg, although the range figure drops with a full load.

Starting price: $79,990

$79,990 Powertrain: 88.5kWh battery, single motor, 130kW/310Nm, RWD.

88.5kWh battery, single motor, 130kW/310Nm, RWD. Claimed range: 325km

Volkswagen ID.4

Supplied Volkswagen will finally enter the EV market later this year.

The Volkswagen ID. 4 is Volkswagen’s long-awaited entry into the BEV market, with one version eligible for the rebate. It will arrive midway through 2023 with plenty of range, decent power, and decent standard kit.