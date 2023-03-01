Hayden Paddon unveils striking new rally beast

New Zealand rallying ace Hayden Paddon has revealed the new-look Hyundai rally car he is set to campaign in the European Rallying Championship.

The former World Rally Championship regular will tackle the full European series calendar with a Rally2 Hyundai i20 N. He will be joined by co-driver John Kennard –- the pairing celebrating 18 seasons of competition alongside each other.

The pairing’s first hit out is next week’s Rally Fafe event in Portugal. Paddon’s BRC Gas Equipment Hyundai sports backing from several local companies, including Hyundai New Zealand and Mitre 10 Trade.

Supplied The European Rally Championship is one of many categories that can act as a feeder championship to the WRC.

“We have made the decision to focus on ERC for a couple of key reasons. Firstly, the budget is more achievable while still competing in a top FIA championship. Secondly, from a personal perspective, fighting for rally wins rather than class wins is more appealing.”

“I’m at a different point of my career now, and ERC looks like an enjoyable campaign to keep Hyundai NZ Rally and PRG [Paddon Racing Group] in Europe while competing with a serious chance of winning rallies,” Paddon adds.

“Also, when considering the logistics of competing on the other side of the world, we see the value of developing a close relationship with a highly-regarded European team like BRC Racing Team, while still using some of our own personnel too.”

Paddon Rallysport Check out the development and testing of Hayden Paddon's all-electric Hyundai Kona rally car, and make sure you watch to the end for a teaser of the sound it makes...

“We are proud to continue representing Hyundai New Zealand. Everyone at Hyundai NZ Rally gained a lot of knowledge last year, with both the Rally2 car and competing internationally.

“This year is about building on that knowledge while aiming for a European title, up against some very strong competition from the local European drivers and teams and manufacture supported teams.”

Hyundai New Zealand chief executive Andy Sinclair believes the series presents an opportunity for Paddon to win events in front of an international audience.

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz Hayden Paddon [left] and John Kennard, pictured after winning the WRC2 class at last year’s Rally New Zealand event.

“It's a fantastic opportunity for him and John to fight for rally wins on the world stage and build on last years success. We look forward to the year ahead with Hayden and his team as we work towards securing the ERC title on top of our domestic programme,” said Sinclair.

The 2023 European Rally Championship features eight rounds. Following the Portugal season opener, the series will travel to Spain, then Poland, Latvia, Sweden, Italy, the Czech Republic, and Hungary.

None of the events clash or run alongside any of the events on the WRC calendar, leaving the door open for Paddon to make a WRC cameo if the opportunity presents itself.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Paddon’s fully electric Hyundai Kona remains one of the only EV rally cars on the planet.

The European Rally Championship’s title-winning alumni includes numerous drivers from that either went on to compete in the WRC, or who have returned from the WRC. These drivers include Andreas Mikkelsen, Jan Kopecky, Oliver Solberg, and Juho Hanninen.

Paddon’s immediate competition this season, meanwhile, includes several high profile names. Former WRC stars Mads Østberg and Craig Breen.