Driver crashes priceless Dukes of Hazzard 'General Lee'

The ‘General Lee’ replica crashed into a tree, with its two occupants sustaining minor injuries.

Television and movies in the 1970s and ‘80s were a wild time if you were a car enthusiast. Popular culture created a huge number of four-wheeled stars. Ecto-1 in Ghostbusters, the DeLorean in Back to the Future, KITT from Knight Rider, and the GMC van from The A-Team all spring to mind.

One of the other stars-that-were-cars of the era was the General Lee from The Dukes of Hazzard – a 1969 Dodge Charger that performed comical jumps and stunts in just about every episode.

It’s told that around 300 Chargers were destroyed in the making of the seven-season show; written off relentlessly by the various hard landings they had to endure. This means that any Charger used during filming that’s managed to survive in the decades since would be worth a small fortune.

Supplied The crashed Dodge Charger had reportedly been driven and signed by the full Dukes of Hazzard cast.

Fans of the show received quite a fright earlier this week when a General Lee Charger, purported to be a car used on the show, was involved in a heavy crash in Missouri.

READ MORE:

* The B-list movies stars of the car world

* Dukes of Hazzard car jumps ramp, crash lands

* 'Dukes of Hazzard' car with Confederate flag comes to auction

* Dukes of Hazzard pulled off TV amid Confederate flag debate



A post published online by the Western Taney County Fire Protection District said both occupants of the car were taken to hospital, with further local reporting detailing that they had crashed into a tree, causing moderate injuries.

Dodge has revealed its vision of the future of muscle cars, and it looks bright.

The Taney Country department added that the car involved in the wreck was an authentic Charger from the storied television show.

“The vehicle involved was an iconic and historic car used on the set of the Television show ‘The Dukes of Hazard’. There were 309 ‘General Lee’s’ built for the TV show and another 26 made for the 2005 remake,” said the department in a post shared on social media.

Hollister Police Chief Preston Schmidt attributed the crash to speeding, telling the Springfield News-Leader that the driver of the vehicle was “travelling too fast for the road conditions and lost control of the vehicle he was operating”.

Fans of the show can thankfully breathe a sigh of relief, though. The fire department has since retracted its prior claim that the car appeared on the show following explanation from the General Lee’s owner.

“We were contacted by the vehicle owner and found out that the vehicle has been driven by all the Dukes of Hazzard cast members, has been signed by all the cast members, but was never in the actual show,” said the update.

“The person driving the car at the time of the accident was not authorised to do so. The owner and the owner's special needs son are devastated about the damage to the vehicle.”

Supplied The damage, while severe, is unlikely to put the replica General Lee off the road for good.

Given the sought after nature of even a standard, stock Dodge Charger from the period (apparently they’re a little hard to find since a whole bunch were destroyed for some TV show), even replica General Lees sell for plenty of money these days.

Admittedly, values of General Lee Chargers are likely to have dipped a little in recent years, given the growth in awareness of the Confederate Flag on the roof and its meaning, and the fact the car’s name is a reference to Robert E Lee; a leading Confederate general who eventually led the Army of Northern Virginia, the Confederacy’s most formidable army.

Regardless, a replica that’s been driven and signed by the cast is likely to be quite the piece of memorabilia to a die hard fan.