Suzuki throws the Jimny back to a time of long hair and stripes

The first new Suzuki Jimny in 20 years is here. Suzuki literally can't get enough of them though. (Originally published March 2019)

Suzuki over in Australia has announced a new special edition, fully retro special ‘Heritage’ edition Jimny, and it’s absolutely brilliant.

There’s nothing in the way of performance improvements, so don’t ask. The Heritage uses the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine making 75kW and 130Nm, paired with a five-speed manual and four-wheel drive.

Specification is based on the Australian GLX, which is equivalent to the Sierra here. That means it gets a 7.0-inch infotainment screen with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, sat-nav, 15-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, automatic headlights, front fog lights, autonomous emergency braking and a reversing camera, plus more.

Supplied The best looking Jimny Heritage is also the cheapest.

“Jimny Heritage celebrates Jimny’s vibrant 4x4 history from the 70s, 80s and 90s, when hair was long, freedom was everything, and Jimny’s cult following first began,” said Suzuki about the new special edition. Unfortunately, there’s no tape deck.

The good stuff comes in the awesome decals along the sides. Stripes run from the front guard across the door before kicking up and riding the upper edge of the rear guard before crossing the tailgate. A special ‘Jimny Heritage’ sticker adorns the rear quarter.

Supplied But, to be honest, those stripes look good on any colour.

Suzuki will offer the Heritage edition in four colours: White, Medium Grey, Bluish Black and Jungle Green. All but the white option add AU$795 to the price.

Stuff reached out to Suzuki NZ about any Heritage Jimnys making their way over, but unfortunately, we’re out of luck. Aussie buyers will need to get in quick, as only 300 are being made, with each costing AU$33,490 before on-roads.