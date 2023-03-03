Watch: Salesman rolls customer's new Ford Ranger Raptor on joyride

The new Ranger Raptor packs almost twice as much power as its predecessor.

The Ford Ranger Raptor is a fabulously capable off-roader that has to be experienced to be believed. Although, that isn’t to say that things can’t still go wrong if you get too confident and cocky behind the wheel.

Exhibit A comes to us via a still unfolding case in South Africa, where a Ford salesperson reportedly managed to flip a brand new Ranger Raptor onto its roof – a Raptor that happened to have already been sold to a customer.

South African motoring outlet CarMag reports that the crash took place on a field with a gravel trail attached. It has published a video of the alleged incident, showing the Raptor power sliding through grass and appearing to tip over after catching on either a rut or the edge of the nearby gravel.

CarMag The rolled Raptor’s damage includes a caved in roof and windscreen.

A subsequent photo of the Raptor (a $92,990 vehicle in New Zealand) posted online shows its roof caved in, its windscreen smashed, and all manner of dents appearing on its bonnet, fenders, and doors.

The outlet adds that the unlucky customer, who wasn’t present during the car’s gravel-bashing session, only found out about the damage when they called in to enquire about collecting it from their dealership.

Ford’s South African arm has yet to issue a response regarding the wreck, what happens next for the customer, and the fate of the now damaged ute.

The new Ranger Raptor is much more powerful than the last, trading the 157kW/500Nm 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine for a howling 292kW/583Nm 3.0-litre EcoBoost V6 capable of hitting 100kph in just 6.0 seconds.

The South African Raptor incident is far from the first case of a salesperson’s joyride in a customer’s car going wrong.

Supplied In 2021, a US dealer replaced a customer’s Chevrolet Corvette C8 after footage of a technician street racing the car at almost 240kph went viral online.

One of the most high profile joyride articles of recent times happened two years ago in Fremont, California, when a Chevrolet Corvette C8 owner discovered that a dealership technician had taken his car street racing in broad daylight.

The owner made this discovery after looking at the vehicle’s data logging system, which showed that it had travelled at speeds up to 238kph on the motorway. The car was also fitted with a dashcam, with the footage eventually going viral online.

In that case, even though the car did not sustain any obvious damage during the joyride, the customer was given a brand new Corvette by the dealership.