Audi's plug-in Q5 lands with hot-hatch power

Audi’s refreshed Q5 is here, headlined by the 50 TFSI e plug-in hybrid.

Audi has detailed its latest plug-in model, the Q5 50 TFSI e, including those all-important range and price figures.

“The Q5 has been a standard-bearer in the premium midsize SUV market in New Zealand for more than ten years,” said Dean Sheed, General Manager, Audi New Zealand. “Kiwis have shown that they are drawn to its combination of practicality, luxury, style, comfort and performance.”

“This new plug-in hybrid variant Q5 is the first of our new TFSI e range to land in New Zealand this year and it will enable Kiwi families to join to make a change towards a more sustainable way of living.”

Supplied The battery under the boot is big enough for a range of just over 60km.

Audi’s plug-in Q5 uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder as its combustion base, which generates 195kW and 370Nm. It is paired with a gearbox-embedded motor capable of bumping total system output to 220kW/450Nm.

Fuel consumption is a measly 1.6L/100km, while CO2 emissions are rated at 38 grams per kilometre.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The new plug-in joins Audi’s existing range of combustion Q5 models.

The 14.1kWh battery is located under the boot, which does eat into storage space by about 55 litres (465L compared to 520L in the combustion-only Q5). It’s enough for a WLTP-rated 62km of range, which is somewhat on the low side. Other plug-ins are regularly breaking the 80km mark these days.

To keep those emissions nice and low, Audi includes a heat pump that pools the waste heat from the electrical components to more efficiently heat the cabin.

Naturally, quattro is standard, this system benefitting from ‘ultra’ technology. The system defaults to front-wheel drive when full grip isn’t needed but uses front-mounted sensors to watch the road as well as data from the driver’s input to predict when it needs to instantly re-engage the rear wheels.

This further helps reduce emissions by taking load off the powertrain while keeping quattro ready to go at all times.

The Q5 50 TFSI e is set to start at $114,990 plus on-roads, and is the first plug-in model from Audi this year, with more expected.

To come are the A3 TFSI e, Q3 TFSI e, Q7 TFSI e and Q8 TSFI, along with the anticipated fully electric Q4 e-tron SUV.