Watch: Two Ferraris caught on camera in weird high-speed crash

Unfortunately, this not a behind-the-scenes photo of the new Fast and Furious movie.

Just because you can afford to drive a supercar like a Ferrari doesn’t necessarily mean you the ability to. That’s what two drivers found out over the weekend, after violently crashing their Ferraris in Osimo, Italy.

According to reports, the drivers, aged 50 and 54, came from Belgium and were on vacation near Ancona when they decided to really stretch the legs of their thoroughbreds. Footage from a security camera on a nearby villa captured what happened next.

It didn’t take much to lose control of the cars, one of which seems to be a red 296 GTB and the other a blue F12berlinetta, neither of which are particularly lacking in the power department.

The 296 GTB is Ferrari’s first go at an attainable (relatively speaking) hybrid sports car, boasting 611kW/750Nm from its 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6/electric motor pairing.

Meanwhile, the F12berlinetta uses a screaming 6.2-litre V12 engine to produce 544kW/690Nm. Both cars are rear-wheel drive, which is a menacing combination with all that power.

The drivers smashed into a curb, flying into the fence of the house. If it weren’t for the lack of cameras and film crew, you might mistake it for a scene in the next Fast and Furious movie.

Unfortunately for the drivers, this is real life, with real consequences. Somehow, the drivers were okay, although one was taken to hospital for tests.

As for the cars, the blue F12 caught fire pretty fast, as shown in another video from YouTuber Antonio Pio Guerra, while the red 296 GTB could possibly be repaired... though we’re not so sure the insurance company will be willing to pay for it.

Maybe next time a couple of Fiat 500s could be a better option? They’re less interesting, sure, but you’d be hard-pressed to launch one at the corner of a house off a grass verge.