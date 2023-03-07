BYD is working on an all-electric ute

Meet the BYD Atto 3 (otherwise known as the Yuan in China), the latest EV to launch in New Zealand.

In case you missed it, BYD is the new hotness in the Kiwi market. It launched here last year with one model, swept the EV sales charts, and pulled the New Zealand Motoring Writers’ Guild Car of the Year. The Chinese brand has more on the way too, the Dolphin hatchback and Seal sedan, but that’s not all. BYD is building a ute.

It was first spied in November 2022 but new images have surfaced thanks to Car News China. The ute looks quite large, roughly about as big as a Toyota Hilux or Ford Ranger, backed up by reports of a length of just under five metres (about 300mm shorter than the Hilux and 200mm off the Ranger).

The camouflage hides the bulk of the design but we can see rounded edges, boxy light clusters split in half by LED daytime running lights, and what appears to be a slim, rectangular grille.

Car News China You can’t see much, but this will eventually become BYD’s electric ute.

Inside is a digital dash showing a power output readout in kilowatts and, if you squint, a nearly full charge bar with more than 1000km of range.

READ MORE:

* Smaller electric Ram truck rumours pick up steam

* Nissan, GM eyeing small electric utes that could come here

* How does NZ's taste in cars compare with the rest of the world?

* Electric on the farm: Are EVs the future for farmwork?



That’s huge for any EV, let alone a ute or truck. For reference, Ford’s F-150 Lightning offers a claimed range of 514km, while Ram isn’t offering anything more specific than“up to 800km” for its upcoming 1500 REV electric truck.

Car News China It’s tough to see, but the screen is showing a range of more than 1000km. That’s massive.

It seems BYD is also running a ladder-frame chassis, like the current crop of diesel-powered workhorses as well as LDV’s eT60.

That makes a bit of sense, as Car News China says the ute will arrive in both EV and plug-in hybrid forms. PHEV variants will allegedly get a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with either one or two supplementary electric motors. Power will range from 134kW to a healthy 375kW.

Of course, this is all unconfirmed, so take the requisite pinch of salt. The report goes on to say a “near-production” concept could be revealed at the Chengdu Auto Show in September, with a launch on the Chinese car market scheduled for mid-Q4.