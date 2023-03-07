Honda will drag combustion into the 2040s amid big EV push

The Honda Prologue is just that, a showing of what’s to come in terms of electric vehicles.

Honda has confirmed it will invest upwards of $64 billion into hybrid and fully electric vehicles through to 2030 as it aims to convert 40% of its global sales to electrified vehicles.

"As we move toward carbon neutrality, we are focused on electrification and fuel cells - those are the two core components of future mobility," said Honda's CEO, Toshihiro Mibe, in a Reuters report.

He added that Honda is running feasibility studies on everything from chargers and advanced batteries to aerial vehicles and rockets, as well as new low-carbon e-fuels that could help keep combustion engines around for another decade or two.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Despite the massive electrification investment, Honda won’t give up on the combustion engine.

“I’ve been in the engine development business for more than 30 years, so personally it’s a little threatening. But I have to separate my own feelings from what is best for the business,” Mibu said.

READ MORE:

* China isn't moving away from polluting cars fast enough

* Acura to lead Honda's push into EVs

* Road test review: Honda Jazz e:HEV

* EVs will be cheaper than combustion cars by 2027



He went on to say that Honda’s performance cars, trucks and aeroplanes would likely push on with combustion, which means future Type R iterations will likely soldier on with combustion power, albeit likely with hybrid assistance to meet stricter emissions targets.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Honda’s Type R badge will continue with combustion power, although we wouldn’t be surprised to see hybrid assistance in the future.

Honda will establish a new standalone business unit to oversee its EV and battery business, which could eventually expand to include investing in a charging station network, similar to Tesla’s Superchargers.

Confirmed upcoming electric vehicles from Honda include two SUV, the Prologue and Acura ZDX, built in tandem with General Motors. It is also working with Sony as part of the joint mobility venture to introduce an electric car, to be called Afeela, in North America in 2026. It also has the Honda e hatchback selling in overseas markets.

Honda will also use that huge investment to develop a completely new EV architecture, also due in 2026. It has also previously confirmed big upgrades to its hydrogen platform are coming, with a new passenger vehicle due in 2024 powered by a new fuel cell system also built with GM.

Honda has revealed its first all-electric SUV from its GM partnership.

It will eventually reduce the cost of fuel cells to one-third and with twice the durability of the system installed in the 2019 Honda Clarity. By 2030, the fuel cell stack will have similar production costs as current diesel engines, said Tetsuya Hasebe, general manager of Honda’s hydrogen business development division.

While Honda has been criticised for being slow on the uptake when it comes to EVs, its new goal of 40% electrification by 2030 is broadly in line with competitors.

Volkswagen has said it is aiming to increase the proportion of unit sales accounted for by purely electric vehicles to at least 70% in Europe and to more than 50% in North America and China by 2030. By the same time, nine out of 14 Volkswagen models will be purely electric vehicles. Toyota is undergoing a leadership change and is set to reveal its new strategy in April, but is currently targeting global sales of 3.5 million EVs by 2030.