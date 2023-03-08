BMW New Zealand recalls 10 models over faulty airbags

BMW’s local arm says it isn’t aware of any faulty airbag inflators going off falsely.

BMW New Zealand has issued recalls covering the majority of its nameplates, relating to potentially faulty Takata-sourced airbags.

A total of four recalls have been rolled out by the firm, with selected 1 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series, 6 Series, X1, X2, X4, X5, and X6 models of various years named.

BMW has offered brief notes on the nature of the airbag issues that differ slightly depending on which recall is being looked at.

Supplied BMW’s latest airbag recalls follow similar recalls issued by Audi and Toyota in January.

Two of the recall notices state that “the gas generator of the front passenger airbag can malfunction if it has been exposed to high absolute air humidity and high temperature fluctuations for years”.

The remaining pair of recalls state that drivers airbags “can malfunction due to years of ageing”. Both notices advise that owners of impacted cars should “have the airbag replaced at your nearest authorised dealer”.

The BMW New Zealand website offers additional detail. It states that the brand is not aware of any cases where airbag inflators have activated in its cars.

“As part of ongoing quality analysis, it has been established internationally that due to long-term influences in areas of high humidity, moisture may affect the operation of the drivers and passengers front airbag modules,” it says.

“In the case that these airbags are activated, there may be an increased volume of internal pressure. This could lead to the metal casing of the gas generator rupturing.

“BMW is not aware of any inflator ruptures in its cars due to humidity conditions. However, to ensure that these vehicles are in perfect working order the drivers and /or passengers front airbag modules must be checked for defects.

“If required, we will replace the affected airbag module/s and naturally this check and/or replacement will be completed free of charge.”

Supplied 2008/Stuff BMW’s E90-generation 3 Series is likely to be one of the most impacted models.

Stuff has contacted a BMW New Zealand representative, asking how many vehicles in total are estimated to have been affected by the recall. The representative had not responded at the time of writing.

The full list of affected vehicles can be seen below. Models referenced multiple times feature in multiple recalls:

BMW 1 Series (2011, all variants)

BMW 1 Series (2004–2011, E8x)

BMW 3 Series (2013, all variants)

BMW 3 Series (2004–2013, E9x)

BMW 3 Series (2011–2019, all variants)

BMW 4 Series (2013, all variants)

BMW 5 Series (2011, all variants)

BMW 6 Series (2011, all variants)

BMW X1 (2013)

BMW X2 (2013)

BMW X4 (2014)

BMW X5 (2007-2013, all E7x variants)

BMW X5 (2007–2013, E7x/E8x/E9x)

BMW X6 (2007–2013)

The Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency told Stuff in January that the compulsory national recall for Takata’s ‘Alpha’ airbag series is nearing completion, with just over 200 vehicles out of the initial sum of 82,000 vehicles involved in the recall left to repair as of January 15.

It is unclear how many of the vehicles involved in this latest assortment of BMW recalls use Alpha airbags.