Hybrid vehicles fail to meet fuel efficiency claims - Consumer NZ

Some hybrid vehicles use 70% more fuel than expected during ‘real life’ driving, Consumer NZ testing has found.
The watchdog tested 10 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and hybrid vehicles, measuring their fuel efficiency against the manufacturers’ claims.
Each vehicle was driven on the same 270-kilometre route around Wellington, including a rush hour commute, a supermarket run and a longer weekend trip over the Remutaka Hill.
The testing found that, when measured at the petrol pump, PHEVs used an average of 73% more fuel than claimed, while standard hybrids averaged 20% more fuel use.
Consumer NZ test content team leader, James le Page, said some PHEV manufacturers claimed their vehicles required very low fuel use.
However, manufacturers’ fuel efficiency figures came from lab tests conducted under controlled settings.
“When you drive a vehicle on ‘real roads’ the efficiency is likely to be lower,” he said.
According to the AA, few vehicles – whether petrol, electric or otherwise – live up to fuel economy claims in real world conditions.
Its own testing in 2010 found air-conditioning, roof racks and tyre pressures all contributed to fuel consumption. However, aggressive driving had the biggest impact on fuel use, adding 20% or more.
Consumer’s findings echo those of European clean transport campaign group, Transport and Environment.
In 2020, it found emissions and fuel use were, on average, over two-and-a-half times those of official test values.
“Our trial is the first of its kind in New Zealand and highlighted a staggering difference in the fuel efficiency between different models of PHEVs and hybrids,” le Page said.
“It's worth doing some research before splurging on a new vehicle.”