First drive: Kia EV6 GT

The Kia EV6 GT is the most powerful car Kia has ever built. And it is on its way to New Zealand.

KIA EV6 GT

Price range: $139,900 (Clean Car fee/rebate: zero band)

$139,900 (Clean Car fee/rebate: zero band) Powertrains: twin electric motors with 430kW/740Nm, 424km range (claimed) from a 77.4kWh battery, 3.5 second 0-100kph time

twin electric motors with 430kW/740Nm, 424km range (claimed) from a 77.4kWh battery, 3.5 second 0-100kph time Body style: SUV

SUV On sale: Now

Kia’s range-topping, blisteringly quick EV6 GT, a car Kia’s local arm has touted as packing ‘supercar’ performance, has landed in New Zealand. Instead of a typical launch event, Kia was kind enough to give us the keys for a few days to experience the spiritual replacement for the fan-favourite Stinger in our own time.

Make me an instant expert: what do I need to know?

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Kia EV6 GT is the Korean manufacturer's new fully electric performance benchmark.

If you’ve been keeping up with the EV6, the bulk of the GT will be familiar. It rides on the same E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) architecture as its cousin, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, and while the standard models share much of the same electrical bits, the GT gets a few tasty upgrades.

The 77.4kWh battery from the Long range RV6 carries over, but it now feeds a much beefier motor on the rear axle. All in, the GT produces a stonking 430kW of power, 80% more than the next most powerful variant, the AWD dual-motor model, which has 239kW on tap. Torque is similarly bumped, now at 740Nm from 605Nm.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The differences between the regular EV6 and the GT are subtle, but they’re there.

It’s not just more powerful either. The rear motor gets new ‘hairpin’ winding technology in the coil pack that reduces losses and improves high-speed response. Kia says the breakthrough design – unconventional due to the dual-stage inverter for the rear motor – helps to unleash “exceptional power and torque.”

As a result of those extra herbs, range does take a hit. Kia says the GT will drive 424km before needing a recharge, compared to a 484km claim on the ‘Earth’ specification AWD Long range EV6. If range is what you’re after above all, check out the ‘Air’ RWD Long range model. That one should do more than 500km between plugs, but an 800 volt subsystem means you can use hyperchargers up to 350kW to recharge in about 20 minutes.

Other GT-specific changes include neon green accents on the brakes as well as dotted throughout the cabin, a rear diffuser with a new front bumper, 21-inch wheels wrapped in EV-specific Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber, and upgraded suspension with adaptive damping. There’s also shorter-ratio steering, 380mm brakes on the front wheels with 360mm on the rears, and a stiffer chassis to further bolster the sportiest EV6.

Where did you drive it?

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Those menacing green front brakes are one indication this isn’t a regular EV6.

Around Auckland, both in the city and out in the wops. Obviously one of those locations is more suited to the GT.

Around town, the GT is about as docile as any other EV. The seats are sporty buckets but they’re more forgiving than, say, those found in the Honda Civic Type R. Somewhat disappointing to find was that the seats are entirely manually operated, although they are heated.

The retuned suspension is perfectly fine in Comfort mode, with the only major thing to get used to being the shortened steering. You might find yourself overestimating how far it is between the locks and misjudging a parallel park, something I definitely didn’t do in front of half a dozen people.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The seats are sporty but not uncomfortable.

Wheel-mounted paddles adjust the amount of regenerative braking is applied, which feels like engine braking to the uninitiated, between three levels. A fourth exists, which enables one-pedal driving to bring the car to a complete stop without touching the brakes. It takes a second to get used to but it’s the best for urban driving.

But if you wanted an urban EV6, you wouldn’t be looking at the GT. This, after all, is the replacement for the hero of the comments section, the Stinger GT. To earn that badge, and that heritage, the EV6 GT needs to be let loose outside city limits.

Pushing that big green GT button ramps everything up instantly. The suspension tightens up, the throttle and steering get more reactive, and the power taps are opened right up.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff That green GT button ramps everything up.

Flattening the go pedal that first time is a pretty epic experience, the digital dash entering triple digits in a claimed 3.5 seconds. Based on my butt dyno, it’s probably quicker still.

Curvy backroads are butter to the GT, with Kia’s work on the steering and chassis quickly becoming evident. This is a serious performance car beyond spleen-destroying on-ramp pulls.

Having a more powerful motor on the rear means the car is naturally rear-biased, which translates to a superb feeling when linking corners. It’s also appreciated in the world of offsetting the naturally high weight of EVs, with the GT tipping the scales at around 2250kg. Thankfully, the mass of the car is kept nice and low, meaning the front end stays remarkably planted.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Little adornments like this are about all that tells you this is a spicy car.

Diving into the custom mode to soften up the suspension could be a good idea, as the hardest setting can get a bit bouncy on our roads.

But you probably want everything else in full attack mode to really explore what the GT has on offer, which is straight-line performance that exceeds the (cheaper) Tesla Model 3 Performance, matches the equally priced BMW i4 M50 and gets rather close to the more expensive Audi RS e-tron GT, not to mention the Porsche Taycan offerings.

What stands out the most?

Matthew Hansen/Stuff It might not have the aural intensity of a $140,000 petrol sports car, but it’s got the pace to leave them in the dust.

This section should probably be renamed “Is it a worthy Stinger successor?” because that’s the big question here. It’s not quite the same bargain sports car as the Stinger GT, which was more than half the price of the EV6 GT a few years ago, but the EV6 walks all over the Stinger. It’s so much faster, better equipped, not to mention loads better for the environment.

Combustion fans will play the soul card, and they’re right to do so, because it’s really hard to find an EV that transmits the same feeling as a comparative combustion vehicle. And while the EV6 has special sounds that the driver can fiddle around with, it’s not quite the same as a high-revving engine, especially for $140k.

But, to be brutally honest, the Stinger GT never really sounded like much. The V6 wasn’t the most sonorous of engines, and the EV6's synthetic soundtrack is pretty interesting in a sci-fi sort of way. I just wish there was a way to upload custom audio so I could make the GT sound like the Jetsons flying car.

Why would I buy it?

You want a ridiculously quick electric car that isn’t a Tesla or a BMW, and you like the different styling Kia brings to the table.

Why wouldn’t I buy it?

The price puts you off some, and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N should be revealed this year, which might be even better than the EV6 GT...