Winner of Women's World Car of the Year gong revealed

The journalists and adjudicators of the Women’s World Car of the Year (WWCOTY) organisation have marked International Women’s Day by naming their Supreme Winner for 2023; the Kia Niro.

Available as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and dedicated fully electric vehicle, the Niro received a comprehensive update late last year with sharper styling, more range, and greater practicality over its predecessor.

The Niro, which was also named the Best Urban Car by the WWCOTY, had to beat its fellow finalists in order to claim the outright award.

Supplied The Kia Niro was popular amongst judges thanks to its value, versatility, and more.

These included the Jeep Avenger (Best Family SUV), Citroen C5 X (Best Large Car), Nissan X-Trail (Best Large SUV), Audi RS 3 (Best Performance Car), and Ford Ranger (Best 4x4).

READ MORE:

* Every new EV under $80k for 2023 (so far)

* Watch out Tesla: Hyundai confirms sharp pricing for futuristic four-door

* First drive: Skoda Enyaq iV

* From EVs to utes: NZ's 10 best-selling cars of 2022



In particular, judges noted that the Niro was a continuation of Kia’s recent run of commendable new vehicles – commending the crossover’s space, technology, and value for money.

“The Kia Niro delivers a complete package that is clearly worthy of this award. Its numerous powertrain options, stylish design, easy-to-use technology, comfortable seating and budget-friendly packaging make it stand out among a field of fierce competition,” said USA judge Elana Scherr.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff New Zealand’s most popular vehicle, the Ford Ranger, was a category winner and Supreme award finalist.

“Kia continues to impress me... After the EV 6 and Sportage models, the Kia Niro offers a flexible vehicle, an attractive design, quality/luxury and a range of engines where all drivers can match their mobility needs. I especially appreciate the comfortable space and the technology. A car that has everything to please,” said Belgium judge Sabrina Parant.

“The Kia Niro offers a functional interior, good driving performance, and different powertrains, along with an attractive price that makes it an excellent choice for everyday driving,” said Jil McIntosh of Canada.

“A vehicle I would highly recommend to any man, woman or family due to its endless array of safety features, long warranty and spacious interior packed with modern technology. What mother or father wouldn't feel safe driving their children around in a Kia Niro,” said Cyprus judge Alix Capper-Murdoch.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The all-new Nissan X-Trail recently landed in New Zealand showrooms.

The panel of judges includes 63 motoring journalists from 45 different countries, with New Zealand being represented by WWCOTY honorary president Sandy Mhyre and Automuse founder and former Driven editor Liz Dobson.

Hybrid and PHEV Niros feature a 1.6-litre petrol four-cylinder engine paired to an electric motor. While hybrids get a 1.32kWh battery, PHEVs utilise a larger 11.1kWh unit capable of up to 65km of pure electric range. Outright power is rated at 104kW/265Nm in the hybrid and 134kW/265Nm in the PHEV.

The Niro EV flagship, meanwhile, pairs a 150kW/255Nm electric motor paired to a 64.8kWh battery, with Kia claiming a range of 460km per charge. The 11kW onboard charger helps the Niro charge from 10% to 80% capacity in as little as 40 minutes.

The Niro is also listed as one of three finalists in the separate World Car of the Year awards, which were named earlier today. The Niro goes up against the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and BMW X1.