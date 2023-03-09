Fuel-hungry hybrids: MIA responds to Consumer NZ

Confused by all the acronyms surrounding electrified vehicles? Here's what the three most common ones mean.

Yesterday, Consumer NZ released the findings of a study that found hybrids and plug-in hybrids used more fuel than advertised by around 70%.

Without naming names, the watchdog tested ten plug-in hybrids and hybrids on a 270-kilometre route around Wellington over the course of a week, which included a rush hour commute, a supermarket run and a longer weekend trip over the Remutaka Hill.

PHEVs were the biggest offender, with 73% higher fuel use than claimed, while hybrids averaged 20% over the manufacturer's fuel use figure.

Supplied Models like the Kia Niro plug-in hybrid have been found to use more fuel than advertised. However, it’s not quite as simple as that.

However, the Motor Industry Association pointed out that the actual figures achieved by PHEVs in the tests were still very low, ranging from between 1.4L/100km to 3.1L/100km, “impossible to achieve” in a pure-combustion vehicle.

“Even though Consumer NZ did not test conventional-engined vehicles, the reality is they would have also used more fuel than the official figures under the same conditions.”

Supplied Plug-in hybrids still used a lot less fuel than pure-combustion alternatives.

The MIA also notes that car manufacturers don’t “claim” that their cars will achieve the fuel economy stated in the test results. Manufacturers are required to undergo these strict regulated lab tests, and to publish the results, including here in NZ.

They also explicitly state that drivers will potentially experience different fuel economy than that stated on the fuel economy labels.

The purpose of laboratory testing is to compare the fuel economy of vehicles under identical driving conditions. A car consuming more fuel in the lab test compared to another model, can be expected to use more fuel than the other car in the real world too.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Hybrids like the Toyota Yaris were found by Consumer NZ to use about 20% more fuel than the lab-given figures.

But exactly how much fuel a car will use in the real world, will be different from that in the lab test. That’s because there are many variables that affect how much fuel a car will use. These include driving style, traffic volumes, terrain, tyre pressure, vehicle condition, loads and even the weather.

It also pays to mentioned that, depending on individual usage scenarios, PHEVs should be able to return a fuel use of naught as they can drive exclusively on electric power. The average Kiwi daily drive is about 30km, and every new plug-in hybrid on sale right now should be able to exceed that. If that figure matches your daily commute (and you remember to plug in your car every night), theoretically you’ll use no fuel on a day-to-day basis.

PHEVs do fall down a bit when it comes to longer distance though. The most modern ones will operate in a hybrid fashion when the battery is drained, switching the engine off at low speeds and using small amounts of electricity to keep things moving, but a long-distance road trip will see that fuel usage climb.