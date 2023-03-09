Porsche to introduce most significant 911 change in over a decade

The next generation of Porsche’s mighty 911 GT2 RS will reportedly be the first in the badge’s history to get electrification.

According to a new report from Autocar UK, Porsche might finally be ready to imbue the 911 with hybrid power, which would be the biggest change to the longstanding sports car since every model went turbocharged in 2011 with the 991 generation.

The first model to get the extra volts will be a new GT2 RS as the most powerful road-going variant of the 911, expected sometime around 2026. Its power output will comfortably eclipse 520kW thanks to tech first seen in the Le Mans-winning 919 Hybrid racer, as well as the current 963 LMDh entrant.

Despite previous rumours, the new drivetrain will not be the plug-in hybrid variant favoured by rivals Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren.

Instead it will be a mild hybrid system, using a small electric motor to boost the output of the same turbocharged 3.8-litre flat six as in the 911 Turbo S. Apparently, it will be “even more advanced” than the 963’s electrified and turbocharged 4.6-litre V8.

It seems the motor will be embedded inside the gearbox in the production car, with its supporting battery positioned low behind the rear seats. This will give the GT2 RS a reported weight balance of 39:61.

Like the 919 Hybrid, the battery will charge via energy recuperation under braking as well as a variable-geometry exhaust turbine within the which will allow it to also charge under acceleration.

There won’t be much electric-only driving range, as Autocar UK’s sources said that the focus is mainly on “performance enhancement with an absolute minimum increase in weight”. The company is targeting a weight gain of no more than 100kg.

Porsche has unveiled a new concept, which could be our first glimpse at the upcoming electric Cayman/Boxster.

The first-ever hybrid 911 will join electric versions of the Cayman and Boxster, due around 2025 and already previewed by the Mission R concept. That car produced a healthy 800kW in qualifying mode, or a humble 500kW in the energy-conserving race mode.

We wouldn’t expect the electric 718 twins to make this sort of power, but there is a chance they will come with AWD and RWD options. At the moment, the petrol-fed Boxster and Cayman models make anywhere between 221kW and 368kW, depending on model.

Porsche wants half of its sales to be battery-only or hybrid by 2025, which will include the fully electric Macan SUV as well as the next-gen 911 and 718 models.