Elderly SUV driver mistakes Corvette for a kerb and crushes it

It took less than five seconds for the Honda Pilot to mount and destroy the Corvette.

It’s easy to accidentally knock a wheel into a kerb. We’ve all been there, that awful graunch as the rim tries to blend its atoms with the concrete. But usually, we notice when it happens and stop pretty quickly.

Unfortunately for a Chevrolet Corvette owner in America, the driver of a Honda Pilot didn’t notice when he hit the kerb. Doubly unfortunate was the fact that the kerb was the Corvette itself.

Shown from the perspective of a nearby security camera, the Pilot – a medium North America-only SUV, a little larger than the local CR-V – comes out of frame seemingly hard on the gas, riding up the Corvette’s bonnet and over the windscreen.

The entire front end of the Corvette was crushed under the two-tonne SUV, doing massive damage to the engine and suspension. The bonnet was ripped off, flung to the other end of the car, and the doors were crushed, not to mention the bodywork.

READ MORE:

* Watch: Salesman rolls customer's new Ford Ranger Raptor on joyride

* Video shows motorcyclists flip over SUV after crash on Auckland's North Shore

* Five Things: iconic performance cars with their engines in different places

* The most 'American' cars sold in the US are actually Japanese



Even worse is that the driver of the Corvette was still in the car when the accident happened. In the video, he recounts watching the Pilot’s tyres come up and over the windscreen, before scrambling to the passenger's side and getting out.

itow via youtube There isn't much chance of the Corvette being repaired.

Apparently, the Pilot driver was an elderly man who confused the Corvette with a kerb. He felt the impact but thought he was just hitting the concrete, saying “... next thing you know, crunch crunch crunch. Then I couldn’t see your car anymore.” The Corvette driver, who kept remarkably calm and collected through the whole situation, had to inform him that was because he was on top of the car.

The man was also driving on a suspended licence, something else he was unaware of, so it seems there’s more at play than just careless driving.

The Honda was dragged off the Corvette by a towtruck (painful watching as it pulls the ruined Corvette around with it) relatively undamaged, while the Corvette owner says he isn’t sure if his car will be able to be repaired.