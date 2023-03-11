Ford recalls SUV in NZ, says glass roof can 'detach'

The Ford Escape is available in pure combustion and plug-in hybrid forms.

Ford New Zealand has issued a recall for selected models of its Escape mid-size SUV, with the notice stating that panoramic glass roofs can come off.

The recall affects a total of 197 Escape SUVs from the 2021 model year.

“Certain affected vehicles fitted with a panoramic roof may have a fixed glass panel with poor adhesion to the roof frame assembly,” the recall states.

“A number of roof frames were inadvertently exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light prior to assembly causing the roof frame coating to be damaged and failure of the glass panel adhesive primer.

“As a result, there is a possibility that the fixed glass panel and or front panel could detach during driving causing a hazard to other road users.”

Speaking to Stuff, a Ford New Zealand spokesperson confirmed that there have been no local cases of panoramic roofs coming off cars or needing to be replaced.

The spokesperson added that owners of impacted vehicles will be contacted via a letter recommending that they take their vehicles to their local Ford dealership for inspection.

The replacement of the panoramic glass panel is not a mandatory part of the recall, with only vehicles with discernable faults set to get a replacement panel free of charge.