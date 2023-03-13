Tesla-baiting MG4 hatchback on its way to NZ

The MG4 was given its local reveal at the Fully Charged EV show in Sydney, ahead of a launch in New Zealand in H2 2023.

The next electric model for MG, the MG4, has been confirmed for a Kiwi debut at its Australasian reveal at the Fully Charged electric vehicle show in Sydney over the weekend.

MG wouldn’t be drawn on pricing at all, aside from saying that information should be here sometime in the second half of 2023 before its local launch. "It will be lovely to have a sibling rivalry, let's just say that,’ said MG Australia’s marketing boss, Rick Whaite.

If you’re expecting a reskinned ZS EV here, think again. The MG4 could come with a range-topping model boasting a Tesla-baiting 3.8 second 0-100kph time thanks to twin electric motors producing up to 330kW. This beats out the Long Range version of Tesla’s Model 3 but falling just shy of the Model 3 Performance, not to mention the Model Y Performance’s 3.7 second claim (with a foot of rollout subtracted).

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The next MG to land in New Zealand will be the electric MG4 hatchback.

Two battery packs will be available, a 51kWh and a 64kWh, the latter offering up to 450km of range when paired with a single rear-mounted 150kW/250Nm motor. Work has been done in the chassis area to maintain a 50:50 weight distribution, which should result in a well-handling EV, particularly if that AWD model makes it here.

The car itself is 4287mm long, 1836mm wide and 1504mm tall and looks a bit like a blend of the Nissan Leaf and Toyota Yaris Cross. The full model line-up, including price and specifications, should be confirmed during H2 2023.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Local competitors will include the GWM Ora and MG’s own ZS EV, which will instigate a ‘sibling rivalry’.

Stuff was on hand to watch the local reveal, with the swoopy, angular MG4 quickly pored over by fans and potential buyers. Unfortunately we couldn’t sneak a quick drive in, but judging by the crowd reaction, MG has a solid performer on its hands.

You could also consider the MG4’s recent UK Car of the Year award (the latest among a handful of gongs) a good indication as well.

“It’s an exciting next 12-18 months for the brand,” said MG Motor Australia and New Zealand CEO, Peter Ciao, who went on to confirm there are “high level” discussions with MG in China for future models.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff MG’s styling department has given the MG4 a bit of unique character with jagged red lines above the rear lights.

New Zealand is getting special attention thanks to the Clean Car Programme and Standard, with the local MG officials hinting at the Kiwi range becoming more electrified sooner than Australia.

MG stopped short of confirming if it will go entirely electric, but it seems likely with upcoming model introductions and refreshes.

Some of those new models could include the Marvel R large SUV and Cyberster sports car. The Marvel R is an updated version of the Roewe Marvel X (another sub-brand of MG owner SAIC Motor), which we drove back in 2020.