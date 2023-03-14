Electric ute part of Mitsubishi's 16-model onslaught

Mitsubishi’s Triton will get an electric sibling in the next five years.

Mitsubishi is preparing a huge range refresh for the next five years, spanning combustion, hybrid and fully electric models over almost every segment you can think of.

The Japanese manufacturer’s new medium-term strategy, called “Challenge 2025”, will see 16 new models emerge over the next five years covering the kei car, supermini, two-row SUV, three-row SUV, ute, and minivan segments.

Mitsubishi says it will ramp up its R&D investment by 30% and boost its collaboration with Renault and Nissan to make it happen. That likely means more upcoming Mitsubishi models will be rebadged Renault or Nissan models, like the recent ASX refresh that’s really a Renault Captur.

Supplied A small glimpse at the Triton’s new looks.

Nine of the 16 models will be electrified, with four of those being fully electric. Tantalisingly, one of those will be a Triton ute.

We’ll get the combustion version first, which could debut as soon as this year, which looks to get boxy wheel arches, a new lighting signature, and a sports bar for style points. It’ll share its guts with the Nissan Navara, also due a new model in the near future. The electric ute will come after, probably closer to 2025.

Supplied Mitsubishi’s 16 upcoming models for the next five years.

Other new models include the Colt supermini, which will likely take its DNA from the Renault Clio (though hopefully with a bit more work done to differentiate it than the ASX/Captur). Mitsubishi is also planning a new three-row SUV that will coexist with the Outlander seven-seater, a production version of the XFC Concept, and a fresh pick-up passenger vehicle (PPV) that will ride on the same platform as the Triton to compete with the Ford Everest and Toyota Fortuner.

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance will also give Mitsubishi two new battery electric SUVs, one coming from each of the other brands. A tiny electric kei car will also debut for the Japanese market.

Also don’t forget, the reborn Ralliart brand will introduce its high-performance Outlander for 2024. Rumour has it the go-faster Outlander will get rejigged suspension, a more rigid chassis, better aero with different bodywork and a new tri-motor setup possibly producing north of 285kW.

SUPPLIED Mitsubishi's new Outlander brings some bold new styling cues to Mitsubishi signature look, as well as some advanced new technology.

Starting in 2026, 70% of Mitsubishi’s investments will go to electrification, IT, and new businesses. By 2030, Mitsubishi will invest ¥210 billion (NZ$2.5 billion) into 15GWh worth of batteries.

The company said its main drivers of growth will be the ASEAN and Oceania markets, which likely means we will be on track to receive many of the new models over the next five years.

Globally, Mitsubishi wants to convert 50% of its sales to electrified models by 2030, then to 100% by 2035. By the same year, vehicle CO2 emissions will be reduced by 40% and operational emissions by 50%.