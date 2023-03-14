Missing rare supercar pulled out of river 20 years later

As you can probably tell, this NSX has seen better days.

These are boom times for anyone who happens to own some kind of retro Japanese performance car. Interest and prices continue to rise and rise, with the Covid-19 pandemic seemingly making these prized cars even more expensive.

One of the cars that’s been something of a slow burner on the classic market is the Honda NSX. Badged as an Acura in the United States, the NSX is one of the few bonafide supercars from Japan, with its midship layout and its connection to the late Ayrton Senna.

It raises the question. If these cars are in such high demand, what’s the threshold for restoring one that’s in fairly poor shape? Going by a fairly unique case in the US, the threshold seems to be fairly high.

Supplied The supercar now houses its own small ecosystem after being underwater for 20 years.

Divers on a mission to find a certain missing car got a surprise recently, locating and then rescuing a long lost first generation 1991 Acura NSX from Yadkin River in North Carolina. Whilst the car didn’t appear to have any crash damage, specifically, it had clearly been underwater for a long, long time.

As it turns out, the NSX was reportedly stolen in the late 1990s, with this being the first time it’s surfaced (pun not intended) in the time since. Presumably, it’s spent a good chunk of that period at the bottom of a river.

Supplied The new owner wants to restore the car. Wonder if the engine is still under all that crud...

The dilapidated NSX popped up for sale, with enthusiasts speculating that it would make an excellent garden water feature, or maybe even form the base for some kind of amusing NSX trailer.

According to a Facebook post, the then-owner of the car said the condition of the car is “too far gone to attempt to restore with exterior damage, interior damage, motor/transmission unrepairable, windows busted...”

However, NSX specialist group Helix Auto Group in Maryland are the ruined NSX’s new custodians in exchange for US$8500, which does intend to try and restore the ruined sports car.